new Delhi: Railways will operate 392 festival special trains between today and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season. The Railway Ministry said in a statement that the railway is anticipating the rush of passengers in view of the festive season, which has been decided.

The statement said that special trains will be run to other destinations including Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow to cater to the increasing demand of travelers due to holidays during Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

To clear the festive rush, Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special” services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020.

Zonal Railways will notify their schedule in advance.https://t.co/KaPpD36NtF pic.twitter.com/XlsvHgdGk0 – Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 13, 2020

So far, the Railways have deployed more than 300 Mail / Express trains which are now running regularly across the country. Officials said that these special trains will run till 30 November.

These festival special trains will run at a speed of 55 km per hour and the fare of special trains will apply to them. Railways have postponed their regular service due to Corona virus epidemic and are operating trains according to demand and requirement.

