Highest discount ever This discount on this car is the highest discount ever. The company is offering a cash discount of 50 thousand rupees on this car. After this, the car gets an exchange discount of 20 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of 5 thousand rupees. In this way a total of 75 thousand rupees

Great look of the new i20 Photos of the new i20 have also been leaked. Which showed the rear and front look of the car. Talk about the front look, the new i20 front has a large grille, sharp headlamps and signature LED DRLs. The roofline and sharp-styled C-Pillar make its look great. Talking about the rear look, the new i20 has large wraparound LED taillights at the rear.

The new i20 can come with 3 engine options Currently, this engine is being used in Venue, Creta, 2020 Verna and Seltos. This engine generates 113bhp power and 250Nm torque. This engine can be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company can also bring a diesel automatic version with a 6-speed torque converter. The new Hyundai i20 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine will also be given. This engine is currently used in Venue, Aura and Grand i10.

Hyundai will soon launch the next generation model of its popular car Hyundai i20 in India. Before the launch of the new model, this car is being offered a discount of 75 thousand rupees on the current generation model. This is by far the biggest discount available on this car. Never before has this car been offered such a discount.