Kawasaki India is offering a bumper discount on its middle weight adventure bike Kawasaki Versys 650. That is, if you were looking for an adventure bike, then this deal can prove very beneficial for you. You can currently save Rs 30,000 on the purchase of this bike.The buyer will get a voucher of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of this bike. You can redeem this voucher as a cash discount or you can also take an accessory instead. The offer is valid till November 30 or until the stock runs out.

Discounts on these Kawasaki bikes too

Kawasaki is also offering discounts on its other bikes. The company is offering discounts of up to 50,000 on its small capacity bikes KLX 110, KLX 140 and KX 100. However, these bikes are not road legal and are used only on dirt tracks.

Engine and power

BS6 compliant 649cc twin-cylinder engine has been given in Kawasaki Versus 650. This engine generates 65 bhp power at 8500 rpm and 61 Nm peak torque at 7000 rpm. The BS6 engine’s output is reduced compared to the BS4 version. In BS4 version this engine used to generate 68 bhp power at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm peak torque at 7000 rpm. The engine is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.