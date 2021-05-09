A solemn fireworks display was held in Moscow to mark the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The sky over the capital was decorated with over 12 thousand volleys. The filmed video of the ceremony was published by RBC on its Youtube-channel.

As told TASS in the press service of the Western Military District (ZVO), over 12 thousand fireworks from more than 70 types were fired from 16 points within 10 minutes.

The fireworks were held in Victory Park, on Luzhnetskaya Embankment, in Lianozovo, at VDNKh, in Izmailovsky Park, in Novo-Peredelkino, Kuzminki, Nagatinsky Zaton, Obruchevsky, Yuzhny Butovo, Mitino, Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo, Levoberezhny and Troitsky in Zelenograd. The domes of the ruptures exceeded 300 meters in diameter. The culmination of the salute was a fireworks display in the form of the national flag of Russia, fired from a special launch complex.

Fireworks are a traditional part of the festive events held in Russia on Victory Day, May 9. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed to contain it, the solemn parade on Red Square was postponed and many events were canceled.