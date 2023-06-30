Festivals | Two dead at Glastonbury festival, police not treating as suspicious

On Sunday, a DJ and radio host died at Glastonbury due to medical reasons, and on Tuesday, a festival worker was found dead in a tent. The deaths are unrelated.

Two person died last week at the Glastonbury festival in Britain. It is a giant open-air festival organized in Somerset, southwest England, whose program includes, in addition to music, e.g. circus and several other arts.

According to the local police, another of the dead, a man in his forties, was found unresponsive in his tent on Sunday. It was a DJ and a radio host Jason Winderwhich is said to have passed away for medical reasons. He received first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person who died was a festival employee, which was found from his tent in the campsite on Tuesday in connection with cleaning up the event. The cause of death is not clear.

Avon and Somerset Police are not treating either death as suspicious and documents relating to the incidents have been handed over to the coroner. The deaths are unrelated.

The festival organized at Worthy Farm with more than 200,000 visitors ended on Sunday evening.

The main performer of the evening was Elton John, whose Glastonbury farewell concert was the most watched in the festival’s history. Its live broadcast followed on BBC One at its best, more than 7.6 million viewers.