Today, June 9, is the Day of the Region of Murcia, a date that unites all the inhabitants of the Community to celebrate their most special day of the year. The luckiest will have the day free from work and obligations and will be able to enjoy a bridge to make plans over a three-day weekend. Time even more longed for when summer begins to be seen on the horizon and the desire to go out and enjoy the good weather (if the rain stops) with all kinds of plans multiply.

Aware of this, four towns in the Region have organized events to celebrate this June 9 and welcome the approaching summer season. Of course, what better than to do it with the celebration of festivals, where a good atmosphere reigns, enjoyment and music as the protagonist. With many concerts, electronic sessions, water activities, workshops and other appointments they receive the weekend in San Javier, Alhama de Murcia, Moratalla and Los Alcázares.

Between today and tomorrow, the Tomás Maestre Marina in La Manga del Mar Menor hosts the second edition of the Sail Week Festival Marina Day 2023. This event has two days of free and open programming, in which the II Port Nautical Fair stands out. Tomás Maestre, which will take place on the dock with the participation of companies specialized in the sector. In addition, the VI Ruta de la Tapa will also be very important: it will be held during the two days of the festival in the premises of the port and promises many surprises for the palate, as well as prizes for participation.

There will also be other water activities such as ‘paddle surfing’ and ‘kayak’, boat trips, water inflatables, diving, workshops, a children’s fishing contest, a regatta and gastronomic events such as paella and sardine tastings. There will be no shortage of shows either: the magician Ximo Illusionista, from ‘Got Talent’, will put on the magic; Ismael Galán and Alberto Molina, from ‘Murcianicos por el mundo’ will add a touch of humour; and the live music will be provided by the concert of El Sitio de mi Recreo.

The people of Alhama have found a way to celebrate the Day of the Region of Murcia among urban and danceable sounds. For this, the New Fairground of Alhama de Murcia hosts this Saturday the Long Weekend Festival, the first edition of this new proposal with a line-up full of electronic and urban music that will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. Tickets, which went on sale at a promotional price of 10 euros for the first 500 attendees, can now be obtained for 15 euros. Once inside the enclosure, all that remains is to enjoy the music with the company of a drink by local restaurateurs.

The poster is made up of three names from the national electronic scene, with Juan Magán leading the day. The DJ and music producer will get on the mixing desk at 11 pm to make the audience dance with hits like ‘I’m going to wait for you’, ‘Mal de amores’ or ‘Como tú no hay dos’. The festival begins with Dj Raúl Ortiz, at 8:30 p.m., who will put all his energy and ‘sets’ loaded with ‘groove’ on stage. Finally, Dj Nano will play his musical revolution to end the day.

Women artists of the electronic scene, at the Welcome Summer Festival



Within the framework of the major festivals of Moratalla, the town has brought together the best DJs of the moment in the Region of Murcia to put on the party at the Welcome Summer Festival. From Madrid, Seville and Benidorm they arrive this Saturday in Moratalla to celebrate Region Day and welcome summer as it deserves. Tickets for the event, which will begin at 10 pm at the fairgrounds, are priced at 10 euros. There you can enjoy their sessions and complementary activities such as a makeup ‘stand’, a 360º video booth platform and other surprises announced by the organization.

But the highlight is them, the four women who reign on the national electronic scene: Maggie, who at only 20 years old was already positioned in the best nightclubs in Madrid with her mix of all kinds of genres; Eva Medina, with the best musical styles of the moment; Isa Jiménez, one of the best DJs in Andalusia; and Shega, with a recognized career in which she highlights her work in all kinds of countries and famous party clubs, as well as nominations for various awards from the electronic scene.

The most ‘underground’ art, culture and music at the Palmera Fest



The most groundbreaking ideas and the most interesting proposals from the cultural panorama of the Region of Murcia come together this Saturday in Los Alcázares. There will take place a new edition of the Palmera Fest, an alternative and ‘underground’ festival that will be held at the Las Claras Cultural Center, where the work of different artists will be shown. From 5 pm to midnight, there will be a ‘market’ with more than 30 ‘stands’, a stage for concerts and two areas for workshops and talks, as well as a bar with food and drinks.

The project, promoted by the local artist Greta Bungle, has an endless number of completely free cultural activities. The latest trends in illustration, fashion design and decoration will be located in the ‘market’ area, as well as a space for Libros Traperos. There will also be talks on sustainability and environmentalism related to the Mar Menor and free textile and ceramic workshops. Music will be very present with sessions by Dj Esteban Yakuzza, Honey Vani, Intergalactic and Fonki Cheff; and three concerts: the ‘hardcore’ of Decadencia, the group Los Templos and the sounds of ‘avant rock’ by Espiricom.