festivals This year, the DocPoint Festival, which focuses on documentaries, will be held entirely online

The program of the festival, which starts at the end of January, will remain largely unchanged, with the exception of side events.

Helsinki the documentary film festival DocPoint will be held entirely online this year, the festival says in a press release.

The original idea was to organize DocPoint both in cinemas and as online screenings.

Executive Director Tapio Riihimäki However, due to the interest rate restrictions in the Helsinki and Uusimaa region, the festival had no choice but to end up organizing an online festival.

The festival despite the new format, its software remains largely unchanged except for side events.

There is a comprehensive selection of documentaries from both Finland and abroad. The program includes several world premieres and films awarded at international festivals.

This year, the films highlight diversity, the environment and community, among other things.

In a documentary about the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, the ex-leader of the Soviet Union goes through both his own and his country’s history.­

It has already been revealed that the festival will have its Finnish premiere at the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize, which was the last leader of the Soviet Union. Mikhail Gorbachev a film about life Gorbachev. Heaven. The film is directed by a long-career documentary filmmaker Vitali Manski.

The climate activist will also have his Finnish premiere Greta Thurnbergin telling about life I Am Greta. The film is directed and written by a Swedish documentary filmmaker Nathan Grossman.

The entire DocPoint software will be released next Thursday, January 14th. Ticket sales will begin on January 22nd.

The DocPoint Festival turns 20 this year. It will be held from January 29 to February 7.