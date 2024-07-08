Festivals | This time, Naamat didn’t sell out in seconds: 54 days passed

Festivals|The festival manager believes that next year we will return to a more usual pace of sales.

Rock festival Naamat sold out in 54 days this year. In 2016, the number was 56, but the time unit was a second.

In addition to its atmosphere, Naamat, which is organized in Muurame in central Finland, has become known for its often clever ticket sales. Year after year, journalists have been interested in whether 1,000 tickets will be sold out in 15 seconds, as in 2021, or in less than three minutes, as in 2022.

This year, however, the situation was different. Festival manager Photo Järvinen notes that the pace of sales was expected, and the situation did not worry him – the event would have been achieved even without selling out.

“You have to remember that we have had a special situation compared to others [festivaaleihin] in comparison”, he says and specifically refers to the ferocious sales pace of the past years.

Sales According to Järvinen, many things slowed it down. They include the general economic situation and last year’s muddy experiences.

“I trust that the weather can’t be as bad as last year. That’s when more water fell in that region in a day than on average in the whole of July combined.”

In addition, this year Kuninkuusravit will be held in Jyväskylä on the same weekend, which has made it difficult to accommodate artists, for example. According to Järvinen, there haven’t been any free hotel rooms for a long time, and the alternatives that have been found have been prohibitively expensive.

Järvinen states that Naamat does not need circus tricks to attract visitors. He also believes that sales will recover to a more normal level next year.

“Festari is generally so different from the vast majority of others. We strive to ensure that everything works from the moment the ticket subscriber arrives.”

Finland The festival, which has been called the most unique of the festival summer and, for example, a house party for a thousand people, takes place on the 26th-28th. July. The performers’ guard includes, for example Ville Ahonen, Lottery and Elsie Sloan.