Festivals | This is how Midsummer festivals were celebrated: young people and horses behaved well, say the organizers

Festivals|Midsummer’s three big festivals went peacefully.

Finland midsummer was celebrated at music festivals all over the country.

HS called the organizer of the three festivals held during the Midsummer weekend and asked in what atmosphere the summer festival was celebrated.

The biggest midsummer festival in the country is Himos Midsummer, which was organized now for the 25th time. A total of just under 25,000 visitors came to the event held at Jämsä Himos this year, the promoter Janne Tamminen tells.

The number was a few thousand less than last year, but according to Tamminen, there is a clear reason for this. Last year, he performed at Himos Antti tuiskuwho played only three festival gigs that summer before ending his career as an artist.

“The gust gave us a clear spike. The number of visitors this weekend was compared to previous years, in line with expectations.”

At Himos, we celebrated to the tunes of JVG and Gazelli, among other things.

Bridge times the main performers of the three-day event were JVG, Gasellit and Haloo Helsinki.

Himos’ audience is mostly young, but that doesn’t add to the unrest.

“The young audience behaves much cooler these days. Of course, there are drunk people, but going is not a headlong crash. It’s a good trend.”

Midsummer was also a celebration for fans of heavier music. There were 18,500 people in Kauhajoki’s traditional Nummirock between Wednesday and Saturday, says the promoter Tero Viertola.

“The party crowd was calm and happy,” Viertola praises.

Nummirock has focused on metal music since 2002. Photo from 2023.

Festival organizers a common problem is that box office revenues are only received closer to the event, as few commit to their summer plans in good time. At Nummirock, the situation has been the opposite, says Viertola.

“Maybe coming here requires planning. Those who live in nearby areas might buy day tickets at the last minute, but they don’t come here from very far away on a whim.”

Of course, there are not as many metal festivals as you like, which may affect the engagement of the audience. A more marginal music genre also facilitates the acquisition of performers.

Viertolan according to this year’s event, 12 foreign and more than 30 domestic performers were seen. The main performers were, for example, the Americans Kerry King and Body Count. Currently pursuing a solo career, King is the founder and guitarist of thrash metal pioneer Salyer.

Body Count, on the other hand, is also known as a rapper and actor Ice-T’s (real name Tracy Marrow) metal band.

After the corona pandemic, more new metal people have joined Nummirock, which Viertola is happy about.

“There was a nice number of first-timers again. Then there are conkers who are participating for the 35th time and everything in between, which is also positive. I believe that bus radio works well when guys tell each other what it’s like here.”

Raumameren Midsummer, or RMJ, also attracts people from the capital region.

Rauma Sea Midsummer was celebrated with about 18,000 visitors. Along with Himos, Janne Tamminen is also the promoter of RMJ, as both events are organized by Nelonen Media Live. The same organization also organizes the Tahko Midsummer festival.

The atmosphere at the Midsummer celebration in the coastal city was good despite the slightly cool temperatures, says Tamminen, who returned from Rauma on Sunday morning.

The main performers at Rauma were Ghetto mass, JVG and the Gazelles. The coverage was much the same as in Himos and Tahko, the performers were only seen on different days.

Rauma we also heard some foreign music, a Romanian singer Inna and a Norwegian dj Tungevagan regarding.

“You don’t come here for the music,” said a festival-goer interviewed by HS With lust on Thursday.

Tamminen disagrees.

“Some come just to celebrate, but the performers have a huge importance.”

The big ones getting foreign artists to Finland has been difficult in recent years. This is not a problem for Nelonen’s midsummer festivals, as the performer coverage is deliberately focused on Finns.

“Domestic pop music is doing well now, its appeal is better than that of slightly unknown foreign performers. If you look at the Spotify lists, in Finland people mainly listen to domestic artists.”

Although the target audience and performers of Himos and RMJ are similar, both events have found their visitors and have their own atmospheres, Tamminen describes.

You will naturally see more true Finns in Rauma and central Finns in Himos. According to Tamminen, more people come to Rauma from the capital region, even though the drive to Himo is almost the same.

“Maybe there’s something about the image,” he muses.

