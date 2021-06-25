Festivals “There has never been such a feeling, no such freedom at a gig” – The pent-up energy of thousands of people erupted during Him’s Midsummer

The three-day Midsummer Festival is the first major music event since summer 2019. A lot of fear, frustration, and loneliness erupted in the fun.

Sight was wonderful, and yet so familiar.

The handwave floating in front of the stage in the evening gilded by the setting midsummer sun is a standard Finnish summer landscape. However, after a long period of pandemic, there was something dreamy about it.

Himos Juhannus, which is held at the tourist center in Jämsä, is the first big festival since the summer of 2019. The three-day festivals include Popeda, Kaija Koo, Apulanta and Antti tuisku.

Festivals are held at only a third of their normal capacity, meaning tickets have only been sold to 5,000 people per day.

Not so many people have gathered together in Finland since the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 confused the world.

“ For they all know what things have really been done to Himos.

Thursday the festival opened Ressu Redford.

The venue for the festivities isn’t thankful, but Redford pulled the gig vigorously through to the small audience that had come to watch the hit.

“Happy jussii, what the hell,” Redford exclaimed.

The woman in the fluffy hat bounced with joy as Redford pointed her finger. This is expected, the connection between artists and the audience.

There was nothing miraculous about the show itself. It was like an overly long karaoke draw with backing vocalist, keyboardist and DJ.

As vocals, Redford hits such as Six moons and the rings of Saturn mixed All the best girls however, operate.

Redford versions Stig’s summer rubber song Now let’s fuck in the previous Life Only production season. Live in the bright sunshine, the song just felt dull.

Rave started with a Teflon Brothers gig.

Like a critic Oskari Onninen notes the party of the party in a recent article by Helsingin Sanomat: “An urban rapper tells stupid jokes and is already loved by the peasantry”.

The saint, Mikko Kuoppala, danced the audience.

Jenna Nurminen, who got into the green press, had come to the Himos festival precisely because of the music, according to an interview given to Iltalehti.

The trio, that is Mikko Kuoppalan, Heikki Laakson and Jani Tuohimaan didn’t need much to gesture and whine on stage. Performance was treated with an ergonomic, polished grip. The audience did handle the celebration.

Before doing Eurovision I Love You Teflon asked the audience for women on stage.

Dozens of young people set out to fence over the fences. Ecstatic fans filled the stage and shouted Pandoran on behalf of through the ring. I guess someone gets to something to pull the solo.

The Teflon Brothers didn’t have to call women on stage many times when the happy partygoers were already going to climb the structures up.

Fans took over the stage at the Teflon Brothers gig. It took a while to empty the stage, but the gig continued even after that.

A nerve-tightening junttian anthem composed of sutures collected from the finger pores Midsummer land as well as docking Pämppää fit the mood.

For they all know what things have really been done to Himos.

“ “There’s never been such a feeling, no such freedom at a gig.”

“Today let’s just fuck the head off, ”the intoxicated young man told Ressu Redford, who is receiving a fan call on the big screen.

Ilta-Sanomat’s idea of ​​streaming a direct fan call on the big screen after a gig is nice, but of course the implementation depends on who can intercept the phone.

However, many festival goers admitted it: Himos will be drunk. Bands create a good feeling in the background of dancing.

“No one really cares how the Teflon pulls, everyone has come here to pop,” the Saint said on stage.

Bungee jumping, which costs 80 euros, is a hit product at festivals.

Indeed, Himos festivals have quite a junta reputation in certain circles. Even the idea of ​​dancing with Himos is considered shocking, or it is treated very ironically.

However, the atmosphere in Himos was sincerely good. People had come to have fun and meet their classmates without its deeper philosophies.

A lot of fear, frustration and loneliness erupted in that fun.

“The best feeling in the world. There has never been such a feeling at the gig, the kind of freedom that I just had at the Teflon gig, ”says Anniina Tahvanainen.

“People have been grumpy about the corona. I have not encountered any grumpy people here. ”

Anniina Tahvanainen (right) rejoiced in the free Midsummer atmosphere with her best friend. “Pretty amazing, the best feeling in the world,” Tahvanainen commented on the eco festivals after a long break.

Team uniforms belong to festivals. This year, Himos ’Midsummer didn’t show much overhanging outfits or relentless team wearers, but a more restrained and mainstream style.

Coronavirus the threat hardly bothered visitors.

The festival workers did clean the places and wiped the surfaces constantly, but there was no information about any safety gaps among the audience.

Congestion on Midsummer night in Himos.

The festival staff took care of the cleanliness of the area and the disinfection of the surfaces.

Celebrating at Himos feels “bullshit” because Korona is still present, a young man from Sastama said.

Indeed, several made the decision to give the festival a very final drop. And if permission for such an event has been given once, then yes people will come there.

For example, Julius, 22, from Lahti, was worried that at the point he would be 25 and then should grow up and acquire his own house. Before that, you should have time to live your youth.

“Yes, you should be careful now, but if this situation continued for even three years, it would pass the important time of being stupid and drunk,” Julius says.

“That’s where social skills start to suffer if you can’t get out to meet other people.”

Administrator Antti Syrjälä monitored the activities.

Julius and Toni from Lahti wanted beautiful girls and fun friends from the festivals.

“ “The prince of dreams can walk against you at any time. Even in Himos. ”

Evening the main performer was Haloo Helsinki. The gig was the band’s first after a three-year hiatus.

Based on the interviews, this particular performance was what people had expected the most from Thursday night.

The band started the gig with a consumer-critical, end-of-the-time single released last year. Lady Domina. After all the party rap praising the scramble and rumble, this Gaia-theoretical swing track felt startling.

The audience sang Haloo Helsinki’s entire gig, which was the band’s first after a three-year break.

Elli Haloo kept the audience at his fingertips with intense viewing and clearly articulated interpretations of the band’s hit songs.

The show was more grandiose than previous performers. There was no sparing in pyrotechnics when the band, dressed in gold, went through their hit songs with force.

Elli Haloo interpreted the life-hungry lyrics of the songs with thought. The joy of playing together was seen on stage, but above all, the joy of doing to the audience.

Presented second Shout! was like being done to dismantle the post-restriction atmosphere. The arena hungry young people shouted for joy, freedom and happiness with the song.

At the latest On the other side of the world made many in the audience tear up.

Live music and shared experiences have been hard to miss.

“The songs touched in a completely different way, live music has never felt so good. There was such a communal feeling in the audience, ”he described the moods Iida Lahti.

In the midst of the songs, Elli commanded the banging she noticed in the audience. This is a festival of love and peace, Elli pointed out. In the past, Himo is not known for these very attributes, but it could be a new direction for it.

The last one after the performer, the air smelled sweaty and hopeful as the festival guests unloaded on to the campgrounds and cottages.

The campsite was quiet on Thursday night, but there was room for several partygoers in the semi-team tent of a group of friends from Hämeenkyrölä. “The fireplace had to be left at the gate,” regrets team leader Oskari Kärkimaa.

Himos Midsummer festivals tend to go from cottage to cottage in search of the best parties, friends from Järvenpää and Kerava tell Himos to celebrate.

That has always been the idea of ​​festivals as well. That you should meet new people or find a fun summer romance.

“The prince of dreams can walk against you at any time. Even in Himos, ”in his twenties Reetta pointed out.

Other important human relationships have been established in Himos. Tandem bungee jumping Laura Juhonen and Riina Martikainen met six months ago at Himos for a New Year’s party.

After that, they became best friends.

Now they are planning to take guy tattoos.

They would include the coordinates of Himos.

Best friends Laura Juhonen and Riina Martikainen gave each other a kiss kiss before the bungee jump.