Festivals The world’s most famous Sámi artist Mari Boine will perform in Kaustinen in the summer – Mariska will be the soloist of the festival’s own orchestra

Frigg will play at the Kaustinen Folk Music Festival in their original line-up.

Nordic the largest folk music festival, the Kaustinen Folk Music Festival, is scheduled to take place again next summer as a physical event, after a gap year.

The biggest names in the event include the world’s most famous Sámi artist, a Norwegian Mari Boine. He will perform in the main arena on July 16th.

Frigg, one of the top names in Finnish folk music, will be seen on the main stage, bringing his original Norwegian-Finnish ensemble to his 20th anniversary concert.

The Estonian MandoTrio and the young Swedish band Spöket i Köket as well as the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble from Finland and Benin also bring energy to the stage. Provide an interpretation of modern folk music Venla Ilona Blom and JP Piirainen.

Kaustinen’s own “houseband” has gained well-known Finnish names as his soloist over the years, for example, in 2016 he performed with the band Pave Maijanen. The program has included soloists’ own songs with folk arrangements. This year, the challenge has been taken up Mariska.

Other domestic favorite names at the festival are Behm and Kaustinen previously seen Samuli Putro. The festival will also meet Ostrobothnians’ own favorite band from Ostrobothnia.

The program for the whole family includes Kangasala’s Pikkupelimannit, Mimmit and Siina & Taikaradio.

This summer the theme of the festival is Polska, one of the oldest forms of folk dance in the Nordic countries. It is meant to be danced in circles, chains and in pairs, and will also be played and sung diligently during the festival – if the coronavirus situation allows such activities.

Kymenlaakso and its traditions will be highlighted this year.

Caustic The folk music festival was first held in 1968. The festival is still the largest folk music event in the Nordic countries and is known throughout the world.

Last year, a physical event had to be canceled due to a corona pandemic, but instead a highly popular Virtual Caustic event was held.

This year, the festival is scheduled for the 12th-18th. July.