Festivals | “The wife said I can’t smuggle anymore” – the price of Flow beer rose by one euro

Festivals|The price of beer at the Flow festival has increased since last year.

10.8. 22:08

Today in Flow festival you have to pay a euro more for beer than last year.

In 2023, a small beer at festivals cost 7.90 euros. This year, the price for the cheapest can of beer will be 8.90 euros. For example, in 2018, a beer can in Flow paid 6.50 euros.

The cheapest beer in Flow costs around 9 euros this year. A small cider or tentacle costs around 10 euros.

A small cider or tentacle costs 9.90 euros at Flow this year. The price for the cheapest glass of wine will be 10 euros. A bottle of wine at festivals costs 55 euros.

Drinks you can also prepare for festival prices before arriving in the area, for example by drinking in advance.

“We started today with money in mind,” he says Katarina Lindholm. He has arrived in Flow with his friends Mikko Niemistön and Lotta Nevalainen with.

Katarina Lindholm, Mikko Niemistö and Lotta Nevalainen had chosen Aperol Spritz, which cost 15 euros, as drinks. The trio thinks the price of party drinks is high.

Their Aperol Spritz cost 15 euros at parties, which they consider a steep price.

“There is a couple of euros extra for the capital,” says Lindholm.

“I’m in the art field, and I’m not very well-paid. After all, savings are at stake here,” says Niemistö.

The trio has noticed an increase in drink prices in recent years. However, Lindholm doubts that the prices will curb the excessive use of alcohol at festivals, which he considers a good thing.

In Eemeli Henelli’s opinion, the prices were reasonable for festival prices.

The main stage sipping beer in front Eemeli Henell. He has mainly bought special beers at the festival, which cost 12 euros per pint.

“Very good for festival prices. I guess they are right in line with what they are in the downtown bars.”

However, he thinks that when he was younger, the prices would have felt tougher.

“From what I’ve heard at the tables, young people are still quite good at smuggling.”

Henell himself did not smuggle drinks into the parties, although he admits that it is part of the party experience.

“My wife forbade me to smuggle anymore at this age,” Henell laughs.

Eemeli Tuovinen went to return his can to the return point against a deposit of one euro.

At the return point Eemeli Tuovinen returns his can against a deposit of one euro. He also thinks the price of the tentacle at the festival is high. However, the prices do not affect the course of Tuovinen’s evening.

“The Festari evening always has its own budget.”

However, he suspects that the prices will increase the smuggling of drinks to the festival.

“Tiktokista can see all the tricks. A classic is, for example, children’s smoothie bags,” he says.

Today in Flow festival payment complicate also Nordea’s service interruption, during which some of Nordea’s debit cards do not work. Bank cards that do not work are used especially by young customers.

The service interruption will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 19:00 to 01:00.

At the Flow festival, we prepared for a maintenance break by exceptionally arranging cash registers in the bars. The bar counters have separate lanes where you can pay in cash. You can also pay in cash at the food stalls.

During the first hour of the outage, it did not appear to significantly increase queues in the festival area.

However, from behind the bar counter, HS is told that the outage was reflected in the number of customers paying in cash right from seven o’clock.

The festival organizers are wondered the time of the six-hour service outage.