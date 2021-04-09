Festivals The umbrella organization of Finnish cultural festivals: The event guarantee is not working well

According to Finland Festivals, one more support package is needed to save the festival summer.

Job- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ (TEM) proposal for an event guarantee is problematic and poorly functioning, says Finland Festivals, the umbrella organization for Finnish cultural festivals. The organization has nearly a hundred member festivals.

According to Finland Festivals, the event guarantee is not enough to compensate for losses incurred in the summer, and the bill comes too late for almost all festivals.

Corporate according to the festivals, the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) needs another support package in order to save the festival summer.

The organization believes the support package provides certainty as to whether decisions are made to host the festival or whether it will be held with restrictive measures in mind.

An event guarantee prepared by the government would be a preliminary commitment given to the event organizer for the costs declared by him. Under certain conditions, the guarantee would cover public events of at least 200 people held during the summer.