Festivals The second major event of the summer announced the cancellation: the Tampere Rockfest festival will not be organized again

Festival summer Rockfest, one of the big events of recent years, will be canceled this year. Rockfest was to be held at Tampere’s Ratina Stadium and Ratinanniemi Event Park from 10 to 12. June.

The organizer of the festival, Nelonen Media Live, announced on Wednesday that it was necessary to move Rockfest a year forward already during the Korona period. The organizer cites the reason for ensuring the safety of the public, artists and staff.

Rockfest’s main performers would have included Scorpions, Sabaton, Nightwish and Megadeth, among others.

Last year, the main performer would have been Iron Maiden.

Changes have had time to try at the festival more than just because of the pandemic. Originally, this year’s Rockfest was to be held in Tampere’s new performance area in Santalahti, or Särkänniemi’s event beach.

However, due to the valve position of the gas pipeline, the number of spectators would have had to be reduced from 25,000 to 10,000, which is why the venue changed rapidly to Ratina.

Next summer the planned festivals were announced for cancellation earlier in March by Sideways. That event was to be held in Helsinki on 17-19. June.

Nelonen Media Live and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma Group.