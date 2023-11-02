Thursday, November 2, 2023
Festivals | The Rockfest event will not be organized next summer, the reason being “difficult availability of the main performers”

November 2, 2023
Rockfest has already been organized seven times.

Rockfest festival will not be organized at all next year. The reason for the event’s gap year is the difficult availability of the genre’s biggest headliners, the festival says in its announcement.

“We did everything we could and turned all the stones to the last so that the event could have been organized,” says the director of Nelonen Media Live in the press release. Anssi Nevalainen.

Rockfest has already been organized seven times. Last summer it was organized at Hyvinkää airport. American bands Pantera and Mötley Crüe performed at the event.

According to the release, ticket sales for next year’s festival had not started yet.

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen Media Live belong to the Sanoma Group.

See also  Petro accuses prosecutor of "coup" when investigating his electoral campaign
