Festivals | The rain delayed the arrival of the public to the Tikkurila festival on Saturday, but the event went smoothly

Festivals|Despite the unstable weather, the Tikkurila festival reached its visitor goal.

Vantaa According to the police, the Tikkurila festival organized in Hiekkaharju has been peaceful. The festival, which started on Thursday, ends on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The situation has not significantly differed from a normal summer weekend, said the inspector Katri Lehti from the Itä-Uusimaa police on Saturday evening a little before 10 p.m.

“No major disturbance has come to the attention of the police.”

For example, no major fights had come to the attention of the police by around 10 p.m. on Saturday. According to Lehti, there may have been some detentions caused by intoxicants.

Police has concentrated drug control in the Tikkurila area during the festivals. However, there has been nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to drugs, says Lehti.

“The festival crowd has obviously behaved sensibly.”

In the festival area there have been no major incidents or disturbances, said Hanna Kaukoniemi, the production manager of Nelonen Media Live, which also organizes the festival, after 21:00 on Saturday.

According to Kaukoniemi, despite the occasional rain, the festival was a happy one.

“There were a few showers, but it didn’t dampen the mood.”

According to Kaukoniemi, the unstable weather did not reduce the number of visitors, but the festival reached its daily goal of approximately 10,000 visitors.

However, due to the rain, the festival crowd came to the area later than usual on Saturday. In the evening, however, the sun appeared again.

