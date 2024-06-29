Festivals | The province set an attendance record

Festivals|The previous audience record was from 2011.

Province informs about the new audience record. This year, 85,000 people visited the festival in three days.

The previous Provincial audience record was from 2011, when the festival received 81,000 visitors in three days.

The event, originally known as Provinssirock, has also lasted two and sometimes even four days.

Tickets the daily maximum amount has varied in different decades. For example, in 2008 Provinssi sold out when 25,000 tickets were available per day. Today, a sold-out day would mean 30,000 tickets. This year, only 1,000–2,000 tickets remained from the maximum daily.

Performers from the province were, for example, Måneskin, KUUMAA, who had their first gig in Finland, Katri Helena and PMMP, who promised a return gig at the end of the festival on Sunday morning.