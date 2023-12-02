Festivals | The prom of the inconsistent is trying to make a comeback: “The lottery tickets are about to be drawn,” says the organizer

The festival, which ended prematurely last year, is trying to come back and compensate for its loss from last summer with the help of a patronage campaign. “Life would be easier if you never did anything”, reflects Mikko Levón, the director of the event that ran into difficulties.

In summer Organized in 2023, the Inconsistent Prom Festival will try to make a comeback next summer. At the same time, and above all, it tries to compensate for the losses incurred last summer.

The festival is currently raising money through a patronage campaign by selling tickets for next year’s event.

On the page of the Mesenaatti.me service and the event, it is stated that if the campaign’s minimum goal is exceeded, the collected funds will help compensate for last summer’s losses. At the same time, it is hoped that the support will help “the journey after the fumbling first steps towards a new summer”.

If the minimum goal is not reached, the support money is promised to be returned to those who paid it and the festival will be canceled once and for all.

“ “You would have to work at a Norwegian fish factory for a long time to get paid.”

Last who organized the festival in the summer Mikko Lévon tells HS over the phone that the purpose of the new festival is to compensate for the losses from last summer.

“This collection is the only idea I got. Lottery coupons are being drawn and grant applications have been made, but you only have to try to survive the old ones by doing something new.”

Lévon doesn’t want to say how much of the loss was left over from last summer’s festival. “You would have to work at a Norwegian fish factory for a long time to get paid.”

The minimum collection goal for the Mesenatti.me website has been set at 70,000 euros. Now the amount is 2,540 euros. Collection time remains until December 27.

The price of a three-day ticket is 160 euros, one hundred euros for those in need.

Lévon is optimistic that the amount will be collected during December, as the minimum amount would require approximately 500 sold tickets.

The artists who performed at the event last summer were frustrated and disappointed by the incomplete arrangements and cancellations. Does Lévon believe that performers will be able to come to Kuusamo next summer, despite the festival’s reputation?

Lévon says that he understands why the artists can have “ambivalent moods”, but assures that the body of the program is already ready and famous artists have been booked to perform.

If next year’s festival could be organized, Lévon promises that the arrangements will work better than last summer.

The summer 2023 Festival of the Incongruous got a dubious honor, as the arrangements failed once more.

The event was organized at Kuusamo’s old golf course, and the plans included a full musical coverage. When the event started, however, the arrangements were still very much in progress.

Part of the soil of the old golf course was clay, which is why, for example, large platform structures could not be built in the area.

The musician HS interviewed last summer Jukka Nousiainen according to the lack of arrangements hindered the artists. According to Nousiainen, there were not enough accommodation facilities for the performers, and many were not informed of the cancellations at all. Many came at their own expense.

According to Nousiainen, many basic things had also been left behind.

“There was no drinking water for the public on the first day. There were very few baja houses, and people couldn’t wash for five days. If 15,000 people are expected to attend, then that’s just fooling around,” Nousiainen said.

Event was eventually canceled as previously planned on the Saturday morning of the festival weekend.

If the event had continued, the consequences could have been very serious, Levón told HS at the end of the festival weekend.

“The main reason is my failure. For too long, until the summer, I did everything myself,” artistic director Levón said self-critically.

He also admitted that the money ran out during the event.

The budget of the event was half a million euros.

The police started a preliminary investigation into the Incoherent prom in August. The police investigated the incident as an assembly violation. Lévon says that he has not heard anything about the results of the preliminary investigation, but the police have nevertheless given the green light for new festivals if they are organized in accordance with the regulations of the authorities.

Inconsistent however, the prom was also praised for its musical contribution to the concerts that were organized.

The same is promised for next year as well. There would be, for example, “music, performances, puppet theater, word art, art exhibition openings”. Guest performers would come from Scandinavia, the British Isles, Germany, North America and “faraway countries” – if the green light is given.

One artist has already been attached to the event, Mümmö, an ensemble from Turku that combines tap dancing and rock.

In addition, the event informs that the artistic director will focus only on art in the next event.

“We hope that this will be resolved now. This has been quite an ordeal. Life would be easier if you never did anything,” says Lévon.