Festivals | The police banned the organization of the Incoherent prom this weekend

Festivals|The prom of the incoherent was to be held this coming weekend in Kuusamo.

Inconsistent prom festival has not received permission from the police to organize the event. The matter is confirmed to HS by the Oulu Police Department.

The festival was scheduled to be held on the coming weekend from 1st to 3rd. August on an abandoned golf course in Kuusamo.

Inspector Ari-Pekka Kouvan according to which the festival has not met the conditions on the basis of which a public event can be organized. Because of this, the police have forbidden the organization of the event at the planned time in the name of public safety and order.

“It has been requested [järjestäjää] to think about another time,” says Kouva.

The festival announced almost two weeks ago on July 19 that the event was fully booked. Otherwise, very little information has been publicly available about this year’s festival, and, for example, no performers have been announced for the event on the website.

On Wednesday morning, there was also no information on the website about the cancellation of the event. HS could not immediately reach a representative of the festival to comment on the situation.

Inconsistent prom or “Epics” was organized for the first time last summer, when it drifted into chaos even before it started. The headliners canceled their gigs, and the sinking ground of the golf course also caused challenges. The whole festival was in danger of being canceled just before it started.

In the end, the event took place, but was canceled a day early due to security issues. Before this, the police, together with the order supervisors, had recommended ending the event.

Also this year, the Prom of the Incongruous has faced adversity. In the spring, a patronage campaign was underway to finance the festival.

According to the Mesenaatti.me website, 83 tickets were sold with the campaign, which raised 14,400 euros. Organizer of the event Mikko Levón told HS in May that if the minimum collection goal, which had been reduced to 50,000 euros during the spring, was not reached, the money would be returned to the supporters.

However, he also said that possibilities for organizing the event were still being explored and that one possibility would be to consolidate the festival area. On the event’s website, it is said that the event will be smaller than in 2023. On Wednesday morning, HS could not reach a representative of the festival to comment on the situation.