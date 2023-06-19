Monday, June 19, 2023
Festivals | The pain remains in Suvilahti, Helsinki

June 19, 2023
Festivals | The pain remains in Suvilahti, Helsinki

Metal music’s Tuska festival is not going to leave Suvilahti, unlike the Flow festival.

Nordic the largest metal music festival Tuska will take place in Helsinki’s Suvilahti also in the summer of 2024. The festival announced the matter on Monday.

The future of the Tuska festival in Suvilahti has raised questions due to the construction work to be carried out in the area in the next few years.

A new multi-purpose arena is being built in Suvilahti, for example, and the Flow festival announced in the spring that it will leave Suvilahti after this summer.

Tuska will be organized in Suvilahti next year from 28 to 30. June.

