Festivals | The organizer of the Himos Winterfest, which received reprimands for its arrangements, is giving up its position

Next year, the festival will be organized by a new entity.

Winter festival Organizer of Himos Winterfest Kim Riuttamäki steps aside from his task. Riuttamäki announced the matter late Sunday evening in a post published on the event's Instagram account on video.

HS reached Riuttamäki on Monday, but he did not want to comment further on the matter. It was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

The festivals organized in Jämsä in March made headlines for their several problems. They were at the last minute canceled Sannin gig, half-finished drinks and based on what the volunteers said harsh conditions.

The event organized by Vola Events, a company managed by Riuttamäki. Riuttamäki apologized for the problems after the festival on Winterfest's social media channels.

In the video published on Sunday evening, Riuttamäki apologizes to the festival's visitors, partners, performers and employees.

Riuttamäki, 23, admits that the festival was too big a project for him to handle.

“This would have required more experience, more professionals,” he says in the video.

He says that Winterfest will be held again next year, but he will no longer be an organizer. A new event organizer will be announced later.

“Be nice to each other on social media as well,” Riuttamäki concludes his video.

Lust Winterfest was now organized for the second time.

Winterfest has a different organizer than the Himos midsummer festival.