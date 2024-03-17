Festivals | The organizer of Himos Winterfest admits “small mistakes”, but considers the harsh social media feedback to be exaggerated

During the two-day festival, several shortcomings appeared in the arrangements, according to comments. According to the organizer, the feedback heard directly from customers was still positive.

On the weekend Promoter of the Himos Winterfest organized in Jämsa Kim Riuttamäki acknowledges that minor mistakes have been made in the organization of the event. He considers the harsh criticism that came through social media to be exaggerated.

Riuttamäki responded to HS's contact on Sunday afternoon. In his opinion, the feedback received directly from customers through employees has been positive.

“It is drastically at odds with what is being discussed on social media.”

The shortcomings of Winterfest's arrangements were reported in several comments, for example on the festival's Instagram profile. Customers were especially upset at the beginning of the festival, when entry to the area was delayed. The wristband exchange and security check were badly congested.

“Fortunately, that problem was fixed by Saturday,” says Riuttamäki.

Complaints had also come from the selections of serving points, where the only non-alcoholic option was an energy drink. There was also a shortage of water. Riuttamäki admits that a mistake was made in the consumption of drinks.

“Customers' desire to buy was significantly greater than we could have predicted.”

Supplements were sought during the festival from local shops and wholesalers in Jyväskylä.

There was a power outage at the Winterfest gigs as well Mikael Gabrielin that The wind during the performance.

According to Riuttamäki, the festival had properly installed electricity and a generator, as well as an emergency service ordered for electrical faults.

“For some reason, the generator went into failure mode, and it took a while before the electrician on call could fix the situation. It's not uncommon for something like this to happen at festivals.”

Attention also woke up Sannin cancellation of the gig. According to the announcement published on the festival's Instagram account on Saturday, the reason for the cancellation was that the advance payment for Sanni's performance fee was not paid.

By canceling Sanni, the festival wanted to ensure that there would be no other cancellations. According to Riuttamäki, Sanni was not the most expensive performer of the festival, but the gig was abandoned because, according to “data received from the audience”, the interest Sanni received from the audience was not worth the investment.

Riuttamäki does not say in more detail how the data was collected.

“It came from several different sources.”

Riuttamäki can't say the number of the festival's audience yet, but he estimates that it was bigger than a year ago. According to him, in 2023 Winterfest had 6,000 visitors.

Here at this stage, he does not want to say whether Winterfest will also take place next year.

“We first have to find out from the customers whether the event was successful with small mistakes or whether it really failed. Whether those small things remain to be dug up, or whether the whole is such that it will continue to be interesting as it is developed,” says Riuttamäki.