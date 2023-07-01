Festivals | The new dance event has the conditions to put Finland on the world map of electronic music

Friday’s during the time, the sun, which had relentlessly scorched Helsinki’s Kansalaistor square, moved behind the clouds in the early evening.

The movement of the light seemed to indicate an interval: the domestic performers of the U Nation event organized for the first time were danced in good-natured brightness, while the world stars who revealed a deep rhythm were danced in dystopian bleakness.

During the corona pandemic, electronic music parties were organized illegally. With people fed up with the restrictions on events, they rose to greater popularity as the dance-hungry masses flocked to where the music was playing.

Now, a kind of culmination of this business competition that took place in the next few years was seen in the event set up between Oodi and Ateneum, where hard techno was fresh in the middle of all the people.

There was such a sense of ambition in U Nation that at its best it could put Finnish machine music on the world map.

“Wonderful to be here it’s okay!” someone shouted from the audience by Maya Jane Coles during the gig.

The British-Japanese producer-dj was the turn of the one from Lapland Mr. A’s after. In the good-natured set of the house and techno creator, who has become iconic in the domestic context, the calmness and certainty brought by almost three decades of DJ experience sound.

The set of producer-dj Maya Jane Coles was plagued by fragmentation.

The same could not be said about Coles’ performance, which, despite the artist’s long playing career, started tentatively.

Coles sometimes seemed to focus on building a careful bridge between several songs, but couldn’t wait to pick their fruits, instead, as if questioning himself, tempo inconsistently from mood to mood.

It was only after a long trial and error that Coles managed to find his characteristic, deep, throbbing, tense sound, the way he managed to capture the attention of the crowd in the early evening.

Among other things, Mr.A played a version of The Rhythm of the Night hit.

From emptiness there was no information anymore when CamelPhat, formed in Liverpool in 2006, took the stage in front of a packed square.

If Coles indulged in tinkering and experimenting, CamelPhat trusted the safe. The duo is used to playing in, for example, Ibiza, and the solid set showed, above all, solid professionalism.

The steady danceable tempo and the appropriate number of crowd-inducing lifts made CamelPhat’s hour and a half appropriate, but the predictability ate away its soul.

Formed in Liverpool, CamelPhat didn’t take any risks when playing.

Professionalism was seen in a positive way within the framework of U Nation, which is being organized for the first time.

Live Nation Finland, Finland’s largest event organizer, is behind it, which meant that the crowd’s needs were taken into account down to the last detail.

There were numerous food stalls, happy employees were handing out earplugs, and thanks to the massive visuals built behind the flashy DJ table, the environment looked top notch.

See also Sixteen years in prison for man who plotted to kidnap governor Michigan There was dancing at U Nation from the beginning.

Globally speaking techno has long since become mainstream and has risen from the grassroots level to the arenas, but in Finland there are not very many giant concerts in the field of techno for the general public.

Perhaps the best-known electronic music festival in Finland is Weekend, which has been organized since 2012.

The event celebrated love and individuality.

The Kosmos festival, which invests in impressive decorations and is described as a gathering place for electronic tribes, has been built in the middle of the forest in Ristiina since 2014, and over the years the festival has grown into a beloved and often sold-out meeting place for circles devoted to psytrance.

One of the organizers of the Kosmos festival Harri Andersson is also the chief designer of U Nation. As Proteus during his career that started in the 1990s, the well-known dj and producer has played at numerous clubs and machine music events and is a central figure when it comes to organizing underground events in Finland.

U Nation was filled with people by the evening.

The rave culture the consideration of the plural abbreviation (peace, love, unity, respect) referring to the principles can be seen in U Nation’s marketing.

The event’s website states that its strong values ​​are the equality, unity and responsibility of people and the environment, and that it celebrates the joy, individuality and love of dance.

It has not remained just a buzzword. Already domestic Katerinawho followed the one who played the energetic opening set Zacharian, with its hypnotic grip on the space, formed some kind of gentleness-shaking love field, which felt amazingly good to be inside. Huge smiles and tight hugs hit the eye with a constant feed.

U Nation also organized the joint Friday night Pride party with DTM at Ääniwall. Pride-themed socks, outfits, make-up and fans could be seen at Kansalaistor, which in part strengthened the feeling of permissiveness.

Katerina created an energy field of love in the event environment.

Friday’s based on the visitors, it was challenging to form a consistent target group for U Nation: among them were generation z who enjoy themselves at the various open-air parties located near the sea in Helsinki, and old boys who have been part of the underground scene since the beginning.

The clothing featured monochrome collared shirts and red latex, and techno beats were tamped in glittering maihars and moccasins.

Belgian Charlotte De Witte cast a spell on the audience into a collective trance.

As is usually the case with multi-player events, the best was saved for last.

Belgian Charlotte De Witte conjured the mass of the audience into a cathartic trance with his fast-tempo and addictive techno, occasionally raising his palms in front of his forehead in a namaste position in front of euphoric people showing their approval.

U Nation is open on Saturday from 14:00 to 23:45.