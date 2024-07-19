Festivals | The Kuusamo festival, which derailed into chaos last year, says it is fully booked

Festivals|Back in May, the organization of the Inconsistent Prom festival seemed unlikely, and the festival did not reach the target amount of its patronage campaign.

Inconsistent prom festival announces in the stories of his Instagram account that the festival is sold out. The festival is planned to be held on an abandoned golf course in Kuusamo from 1st to 3rd. August.

Back in May, the event was fighting for its existence. During the spring, the festival had a patronage campaign going on, which was used to collect funding for the event.

of the Mesenaati.me website according to the campaign, 83 tickets were sold, which raised 14,400 euros. Tickets for the festival have only been received from the organizer himself, such as from a patronage campaign. They have not been available in traditional ticketing services.

On the event’s own website, there is no mention that the festival is fully booked.

In May organizer of the event Mikko Levón told HS by e-mail the “due date” and goals of the patronage collection can be completely modified by the organizer himself.

“Flags are moving at a snail’s pace,” he said at the time.

The prom of the inconsistent is organized by Mikko Levón.

Levón said that if the minimum goal of the collection, which was reduced to 50,000 euros during the spring, was not reached, the support money would be returned to those who paid it.

However, in the same interview, he said that possibilities for organizing the event are still being explored, and stated that one possibility would be to consolidate the festival area.

“No that [14 400 euroa] of course, it’s enough when you have to clean up the mess of last summer with the other hand,” Levón said in May. The patronage campaign website still shows the same amount of 14,400 euros.

The event, organized for the first time last year, ran into great difficulties even before the festival started.

The event arrangements failed catastrophically. The whole event was in danger of being canceled just before it started.

On Friday, HS could not reach the representative of the festival to comment on the situation.