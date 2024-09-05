Festivals | The founder of the miserably failed Fyre festival was released from prison – and is now trying to reorganize the event

Festivals|The US festival organizer was sentenced to prison for fraud. Now he is already selling expensive tickets to a new event whose realization is uncertain.

Fyre Festival was an event organized in the spring of 2017 in the Bahamas, which was supposed to be the most brilliant in the history of music festivals.

It did not materialize, and the organizer of the event was eventually sentenced to prison for fraud.

Now he has served his sentence – and wants to organize Fyre II

In the year 2017 Fyre’s top performer was supposed to be Blink-182, Pusha Tand to Lil Yachty like hit artists and supermodels, TV stars and famous social media influencers were recruited to market the event.

The cheapest Fyre tickets cost $500 and the most expensive VIP tickets with private accommodation and flights cost $12,000.

The big plans gradually withered away, and when those who bought the ticket got to the Bahamas, all the artists advertised in the advance information had canceled their performances, the festival site had not been built, and instead of luxury villas, the accommodation was in tents intended for disaster accommodation.

Instead of the advertised gourmet food, the customers received a styrofoam box with a couple of slices of bread, cheese, lettuce leaves and a few slices of tomato.

Instead of luxury villas, the 2017 festival had tents for emergency accommodation.

Furious audience demanded compensation from the organizers.

The main organizers of the Fyre festival were a businessman Billy McFarland and a rapper And Rule. After the festival, several lawsuits were filed against them. The charges brought against Ja Rule were dropped, but a criminal investigation was also started on McFarland’s part.

In 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud and ordered to pay back the $26 million received from the financiers of the event.

About the complete failure of the Fyre Festival narrative documentary film Fyre available on Netflix.

Now McFarland is planning to organize the Fyre II event, they say, for example The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian.

The goal is still to create a öky festival organized on the sandy beach, the program of which McFarland has planned this time full contact karate matches, comedy and fashion.

It has been understandably difficult for McFarland to find financiers for the new festival. He has tried to raise money, among other things, with performance fees. He markets himself as a guest on podcasts and as a speaker at events.

Billy McFarland was photographed in the Bahamas in the spring of 2017 in the middle of a completely unsuccessful event.

Although the failure of the first Fyre and McFarland’s criminal conviction have been reported countless times in the world media, tickets for the Fyre II festival have been sold since McFarland first announced the event on social media in the summer of 2023.

Despite that, there was no time, place or other information to share.

A 22-year-old student interviewed by the Wall Street Journal Cooper Sinkiawic bought himself and his girlfriend tickets that cost a total of one thousand dollars. He regards the purchase as a gamble that “hopefully pays off in the end”.

McFarland says in the interview that he wants 90 percent of people to think that this will not happen.

“We’re betting that the ten percent who can afford this will start to think that we’re going to show you. As soon as everyone thinks that this will definitely be good, no one wants to come again.”

