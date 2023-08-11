Festivals | The flow started – there is a new giant tent in the area, more spectacular screens than before and the beer changed to stronger at the last minute

Suede fans lined up at the gates of Suvilahti before Friday night’s expected main stage gig.

“Quite quietly!” commands the security guard when the gates of the 18th Flow festival are opening in Suvilahti at three on Friday afternoon.

The Finnish members of Suede band’s famous international fan club, The Insatiable Ones, with more than 6,000 members, dressed in black shirts, await entry behind the security tape.

The British pop band, which made its name in the 1990s, will perform on the main stage of Flow on Friday at 9 p.m. Fan club members say they line up in front of the stage to wait for six hours.

“That’s our strategy,” Tonja Svahn tells.

Svahn says he last saw Suede in Britain in March.

The next concert trip is planned for December. After the epidemic, he calculates that he saw 10-20 Suede gigs around Europe.

Suede fans are reportedly coming to Suvilahti from at least Sweden, Denmark and Italy. Meetings have been arranged in the front row.

“We’re politely interested”, carrying an autographed Suede bag from 1996 Minna Holopainen says of the seven appearing Anna Puusta. That’s what Suede fans can forcefully hear from a close distance.

Minna Holopainen ordered her Suede bag from Britain in 1996.

by Kube and Pusha T brothers waiting for gigs Antti and Ville Hiltunen enjoying their first pineapple tentacles of the festival – the hit drink of the summer – Litku Klemetin while playing on the main stage.

“This is kind of the kind of weekend that you shouldn’t really look at the price,” laughs Ville Hiltunen.

There is already quite a queue for the posing podium next to us, decorated with the Flow text, even though there is otherwise space in the area.

“This has been expected. I’ve been on vacation for four weeks and it’s only rained. Now the weather is beautiful”, praises Antti Hiltunen, who is in Flow for the seventh time.

Brothers Antti and Ville Hiltunen are not going to save money during the weekend.

Ville Hiltunen says that he was afraid that the strong wind at the beginning of the week could have canceled the whole event.

The festival spokesperson by Eeva Palmén according to Flow’s last-minute ticket sales have been strong. It is partly explained by the fact that summer weather has arrived for the weekend.

“It looks like Saturday and Friday will be completely gone. On Sunday, we’ll at least get close,” says Palmén.

At Flow, the visitor record of last year’s sold-out event, which was 90,000 visitors over three days, is being threatened.

According to the spokesperson, it’s hard to reach an equally large audience.

Although the daily audience capacity of the area is unchanged, 30,000 visitors, this year the area is slightly larger than before.

An additional area of ​​around 5,000 square meters became possible next to the Balloon platform in the area, when Flow got use of the parking area next to the former power plant. The area now has bars and a general hangout space.

To the area the most obvious innovation is the new giant tent that hides the second stage inside. It is a 60 meter wide aluminum profile tent with a height of 20 meters, seen for the first time in Finland. The tent can accommodate 15,000 listeners.

The tent is open in three directions, but with the renovation, the tent now lacks bars.

The Silver Arena tent is different this year.

At Flow, a small can of Lapland’s gold costs 7.90 euros this year. There was supposed to be Heineken Silver, which was slightly weaker than usual, i.e. containing four percent alcohol by volume, but the beer brand was changed at the last minute to Heineken Because of the connections to Russia.

The main stage has also been renovated. The massive screens now also turn outwards in a wavy manner, which improves visibility from the sides.

See also The editor recommends | The artist got a puppy, and now the paintings show the everyday life of a dog owner Litku Klemetti started the program on the main stage. The display on the main stage is undulating this year.

“You don’t see them like that anywhere else in Finland,” says spokesperson Palmén.

According to him, Flow is like a small village, the construction of which requires an exceptionally long time. The construction of the area started on Monday of the previous week, i.e. almost two weeks before the start of the event.

Friday expected performers are in addition to Suede afrobeats superstarNigerian Wizkid.

Saturday culminates with the comet of the last decade of contemporary pop, the New Zealander Lorde for the first gig in Finland.

As is typical for Flow, on a strong closing day for the program, the English band Blur, who released a handsome album in the summer, and the critically acclaimed Metacritic website based on the American pop star who released the second best album of the year Caroline Polachek.

Over the course of three days, about 150 performers will perform at Flow, of which about a third will come from abroad.

Audience during Black Tent’s first gig.

Helsingin Sanomat follows the Flow weekend and the events in Suvilahti with the help of several reporters and Fotografaja.