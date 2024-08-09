Festivals | The end of vacation is the perfect moment to experience a work of art that celebrates rest

Festivals|Burnout led dance artist Eséte Sutinen to explore rest. At a new art festival, he invites the audience to sleep with him.

Two a year ago, a dance and performance artist from Helsinki Eséte Sutinen had a dream where the performers slept together with the audience.

The artist had long wanted to explore the state of collective rest, and the dream concretized the idea.

Sleeping is a personal experience in which a person sinks into a special state, deep within himself. Could resting or even sleeping together be truly experienced in the form of performance art?

Eséte Sutinen has worked as a freelancer in the field of dance and performing arts for over 20 years. He has been with numerous prestigious choreographers, such as Alpo Aaltokoski, Virva Talonen, by Sonya Lindfors, Marjo Kuuselan and Petri Kekonin in works.

A few years ago, the pandemic that ravaged the cultural sector – as well as the constant grant chaos and the competition caused by the free-field funding system – drove Sutinen to burnout.

After returning to work, he began to think about how he could work in a different, healthier way in the profession of a performing artist.

Deepening into the meanings of collective rest, slowing down, nurturing and healing Rest as a … -the fourth and last part of the work series will be seen this weekend at the Love Harvest festival at Frantsila’s organic herb farm in Hämeenkyrö.

Sutinen has designed and built an installation-like performance event in close cooperation with a musician, kantele artist Zipora Ogolan with. Ogola is the sound designer of the show.

“I have wanted to learn more sustainable, healthier and gentler ways of making art. I consider it important that everyone in the working group gets to make their voice heard in the artistic work, propose dramaturgical changes, plan and take responsibility”, characterizes Eséte Sutinen.

At the festival organized at Frantsila’s herb farm, you can enjoy relaxing scents.

Rest as a … -the shared moment of rest built up in the performance is unique to everyone. For one it’s sleeping, for another it’s reading, for a third it’s staring at the window. “The experience has been strong for us artists. I believe that the audience will also leave the collective moment of rest feeling different than when they came in,” he says.

When the previous part of the work was performed at Nykytaidetila Kutomo in Turku last November, Sutinen fell asleep. “It was a crazy, beautiful and humbling experience to wake up and realize that I had slept through the show,” he describes.

Sutinen and Ogola want to question the idealization of completion and give idleness an independent value. Dozing moments have also been an essential part of the exercises.

“Rest should not be based only on the fact that a person can live effectively as part of the system again,” says Zipora Ogola.

As a background for the design of the piece, the artist duo has read, among other things, an American author Tricia Hersey of the work Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto. Hersey emphasizes that modern society’s demands for continuous work and efficiency are linked to capitalist structures that only benefit the few. Hersey highlights how resting has been used as a form of radical resistance in the history of American slavery.

Rest is not only a prerequisite for personal well-being, but also a demanding act that challenges prevailing norms that idealize performance.

“Are we born into this world only to produce and consume things efficiently, and to make art as efficiently as possible?” Eséte Sutinen asks.

“ “We are not machines.”

Now the Love Harvest festival, which is organized for the first time, will spread to Frantsila’s organic herb farm. During the day, the gardens, organic herb fields, apple orchard, and greenhouses act as stages for many kinds of performances, installations, and events with themes of care, rest, and healing.

Dance artists Iris Raipala and Maria Rutanen researched in their work Scores for Radical care touch and empathy, while a performance artist and actor Kid Koko work Hug bites into the vicinity.

In the workshops, you can participate in flower meditation and make clay prints of plants or watch how scents are distilled from organic herbs from nearby fields. They have curated the festival Anna Bear-Cormier, Fairy tale Herrala and Maija Mustonen.

In the photo taken in spring, Eséte Sutinen and Zipora Ogola rested in France together with festival director Anna Karhu-Cormier.

Love Harvest organized, as the name suggests, on the eve of harvest. At the same time, we live in a time when people return to work in large numbers from their summer vacations.

How to include rest and taking care of your own well-being in everyday life?

Resting can be more than just taking a nap, and its many forms can be tried, practiced and invented.

“I find cooking, for example, really relaxing and peaceful. And doing the dishes can be almost meditative at best,” reflects Eséte Sutinen.

“You have to keep in mind that we are not machines, but human beings. Every human being has a basic right to rest,” adds Zipora Ogola.

The Love Harvest festival will take place at Frantsila’s organic herb farm on Saturday, August 10. from 13:00 to 21:00. loveharvest.fi