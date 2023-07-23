Festivals | The director changed his mind, and the musical is now suitable for the Savonlinna Opera Festival

Savonlinna

On Friday the sets were arranged, there was a dress rehearsal on Saturday and today, Sunday, July 23, it will happen!

The musical is suitable for the Savonlinna Opera Festival for the first time. It’s about Fiddler on the Roof, whose greatest hits are also known as translations: A rich man if I were mixed The day rises, the day falls.

The German Theater Hagen performs the hit musical four times from Sunday to Sunday.

Ville Matvejeff, the festival director and artistic director of the Savonlinna Opera Festival, recently criticized the National Opera’s decision to fill the repertoire with musicals.

Interesting Festival director and artistic director of the Savonlinna Opera Festival Ville Matvejeff scolded the National Opera about seven years ago for being entertaining when it filled its repertoire by Andrew Lloyd Webber with a musical The Phantom of the Opera.

What changed your mind and made Matvejeff bring the musical to the Savonlinna Opera Festival?

“When the National Opera started performing musicals, the audience has asked us for this as well.”

In itself, Matvejeff does not retract his speeches from seven years ago about the dangers of being entertained.

“You still have to be very careful about how much you change genres on opera stages,” he says.

“We have to think about whether the future of opera houses is in musicals or whether new works are made more with operatic means and at the same time so that the musical audience is also interested in them.”

Ticket sale Fiddler on the Roof – performances have been as good as expected. Next Thursday’s performance is currently mostly sold out.

But the real reason for Theater Hagen’s invitation to Savonlinna is Outi Tarkiainen A Room of One’s Own -opera’s Finnish premiere. The main performance was in Hagen in May of last year.

“That’s what we wanted, and when I got to know Theater Hagen’s repertoire, it seemed interesting to also try a traditional musical as their fun production.”

Theater Hagen is a medium-sized “B-house” in the German opera house classification. The same organization also has a city theater.

“We do everything from operas to operettas, musicals and plays”, theater manager Francis Hüsers tells.

He is an opera director and librettist, who says that musicals are a foreign genre to him. But proudly he also defends Fiddler on the Roof – production.

“At first this looks like a very traditional production, but then our director Thomas Weber-Schallauer also offers surprises.”

Rehearsing a dance scene for the musical Fiddler on the Roof.

Fiddler on the Roof based on Ukrainian Jewry Sholem Aleichem to stories written in Yiddish at the turn of the 20th century. They tell about the Jewish community under Russian rule in the territory of Ukraine.

An American Jewish trio adapted the stories into a musical for Broadway in 1964. Joseph Stein composed a coherent plot from the stories, Sheldon Harnick rhymed lyrics and Joseph Bock composed the greatest success of his career.

“We perform the musical in German, so the name is correct Anatevka“, says Hüsers.

The main character is Tevje, who cherishes the Jewish traditions of the village of Anatevka. He is rattled when one daughter after another rejects the traditional marriage arranged by the parents. They prefer to listen to their own hearts.

“The theme is tradition and its renewal. The daughters’ father is conservative, but he has a good heart and wants the best for his children.”

Another main theme is the danger to the Jewish community, Hüsers reminds.

In the plot, the dangers are caused by the Russian rulers of 1905, but in the German-language presentation of the German house, the theme resonates until the Holocaust.

“As Germans, we have to face our history and our guilt in a way that makes people come to the theater at the same time,” says Hüsers.

He says Produktion will return to the repertoire in Hagen as soon as autumn.

“At the same time, we organize discussion sessions about Judaism before and now, in fiction and in reality.”

Francis Hüsers, director of Theater Hagen, is the librettist of Outi Tarkiainen’s opera and the director of Béla Bartók’s Herttua Siniparra linna opera.

Should Fiddler on the Roof -to have only Jewish singers in the main roles of the Jewish family in the musical?

“Fortunately, that is not required. I can’t afford to present by George Gershwin Porgy and Bess -opera, because only black singers can be used in it and our freelance budget wouldn’t support it”, compares Hüsers.

“There are no similar restrictions in this musical, so I can use my ensemble, which includes Jews, Christians, Muslims and nationalities from dozens of different countries.”

See also US announces billion-dollar budget and military aid packages to Ukraine Composer Outi Tarkiainen observed the rehearsals of his opera in Savonniemisal before Produktion moved to Olavinlinna.

We move on To the Savonniemis Hall of the Southeastern Finland University of Applied Sciences.

Outi Tarkiainen trains there A Room of One’s Own -opera until Fiddler on the Roof -rehearsals for the musical in Olavinlinna are over.

The school rehearsal is about a light review with piano accompaniment. Chief Conductor Joseph Trafton files, for example, the last consonants of words to better understand the singers’ English.

Tarkiainen follows the exercises from his score, and no major notes are found.

Theater director Hüsers also nods with satisfaction. It was he who wrote the libretto for Tarkiainen’s opera by Virginia Woolf based on a fictional essay.

“Working with Out was really enjoyable. Outi took my work as seriously as his own, we talked a lot and the end result was different from what either I or Outi first thought on our own. It’s a good thing and an indication of real cooperation.”

In Hagen, Tarkiainen’s feminist opera got its due Giacomo Puccini Direct Angelica, which takes place in a nunnery. Tarkiainen’s opera began with the same setting as Straight Angelica and the transformation from one production to another was seamless.

Matvejeff, the festival director of the Savonlinna Opera Festival, wanted Tarkiainen to pair with Bartók, however Duke Bluebeard’s castledirected by Hüsers.

In this way, Tarkiainen’s new feminist opera has Bartók’s critical presentation of the duke’s toxic masculinity as its counterpart.

This suits Tarkiainen, who considers Hüsers’ direction of Bartók’s masterpiece the best he is Duke from Bluebeard Castle seen

“I didn’t compose my opera for Puccini. I am quite happy that Bartók’s opera is now at the beginning. This way we can see what kind of intro it gives to the piece.”

in Hagen Hüsers wanted to break away Duke Bluebeard’s castle of the castle metaphor, because the rooms of the castle were for Bartók and his librettist To Béla Balázs only “an allegory of the chambers of the duke’s soul”.

“My direction begins with the duke in prison, and the female protagonist Judith is perhaps a psychologist to whom the duke gradually reveals his soul,” says Hüsers.

Isn’t it ironic that you wanted to take Duke Bluebeard’s castle out of the castle and your guidance is now brought to the medieval Olavinlinna?

“Not at all. Technically, this is a challenge because we cannot use all the means of modern stage technology. But the castle is a metaphor that the creators chose, and in Olavinlinna the metaphor is strengthened,” says Hüsers.

Weird Tarkiainen, on the other hand, is in a phase of life where a lot happens very quickly.

Kuhmo’s chamber music had just two premieres, one of which was based on an opera now performed in Savonlinna.

In less than five years, she has given birth to three children and made a lot of works, the international demand of which is growing with great promise.

The next orchestral work is a joint commission of the Helsinki City Orchestra, the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra for autumn 2024.

And to the next one, Niillas Holmbergin the opera based on the novels and premiering in 2027 already has four subscribers, which will be explained in more detail later.

Theater Hagen’s director Francis Hüsers, composer Outi Tarkiainen and festival director Ville Matvejeff in Olavinlinna on Friday.