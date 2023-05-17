Festivals | The big metal festival in Himos is canceled due to low demand

According to the festival, the background is increased production costs, changes in consumer behavior and growing competition in the industry.

The Himos Metal Festival planned for Himos is cancelled. The festival was supposed to be held on the 11th–12th. August.

Among the festival’s performers were the German Helloween, Ville Valon solo band VV, Apocalyptica, Battle Beast, Blind Channel and Stam1na.

Festival says in its announcement that the reason for the cancellation is low demand for tickets. According to the festival, the background is the increased production costs as well as the change in consumer behavior and the growing competition in the industry after exceptional years.

“The costs of organizing events have increased significantly while consumer behavior has changed. Tickets are still bought quite late and due to the rising cost of living, consumers make thoughtful choices from a wide range of offers. At this point, you have to be realistic and make difficult and painful cancellation decisions”, the promoter Timo Isomäki says in the announcement.

A festival organized by Extra Large Music oy., an event, concert and program agency founded in 1993. Other upcoming events of the company include, for example, Popeda’s farewell concert at the beginning of September at Ratina Stadium in Tampere.

Himos Metal Festival was organized last year for the first time. In two days, there were a total of around 10,000 visitors.

Ticket buyers can apply for refunds from the place of purchase.

