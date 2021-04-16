Festivals The big festivals of the summer are now being canceled with a contract: Provinssi, Ilosaarirock and Tuska will not be organized again

Ruisrock has also already announced the cancellation of major summer festivals.

Indistinct the pandemic situation is causing the cancellation of major festivals. During Friday, three major festivals have already announced the cancellation.

The Province on Törnäväsaari in Seinäjoki will not be celebrated due to the pandemic. The festival was not organized for the same reason last year as well.

The organizers of the festival say in a press release that the energy will be concentrated next year. Next time, the Province will be held June 30-July 2, 2022.

“Negotiations with numerous artist organizations are currently underway and we will be reporting on the summer 2022 mortgages as soon as they are confirmed,” the festival says.

The same fate is at Ilosaarirock in Joensuu. The Joensuu Pop Musicians Association, which organizes the festival, announces that it will cancel the event due to the constantly changing and still uncertain corona situation.

The event’s 50th anniversary was to be celebrated on Joensuu’s Laulurinte on 16-18. July.

“The decision to cancel was a difficult but necessary one. In this situation, it is not possible to continue planning the festival. Ilosaarirock cannot withstand last-minute cancellations, and we cannot jeopardize the future of the festival due to individual corona years, ”says Joensuu Pop Musicians’ Executive Director in a press release Niina Hattunen.

Hattunen appeals to festival-goers that they keep the tickets they have already acquired or buy new tickets.

On Friday the cancellation was also announced by the Tuska Festival: the festival will not be held next summer.

“Unfortunately, there are no preconditions for organizing pain in the current situation. We, the public and the artists have certain expectations of the event and cannot be delivered in this situation. The game has to whistle at this point and move its gaze towards moshpit-summer -22 ”, festival director Eeka Mäkynen says in a press release.

Pain promoter Jouni Markkanen says that the 2022 Pain programming has already begun. “We are working to tell you more about the performers as soon as possible. The willingness of the artists to return to the stages is at an unprecedented level, so I think the program will be very interesting. ”

