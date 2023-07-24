Festivals | The baby was sleeping alone in the middle of electronic music festivals, the police were called to the scene in the morning

The child’s parents were found in the festival area.

Police was alerted to the Kosmos electronic music festival in Mikkeli on the night between Saturday and Sunday, when a person in the festival area had noticed a baby sleeping alone in a stroller.

The announcement came around four in the morning. Eastern Finland Police Inspectorate Teemu Moilanen according to the police went to the place together with the social authorities.

The parents were found in the festival area. The incident was not reported as a crime.

“The matter was handled together with the social authorities and the child’s parents. The patrol that was there must have made a decision according to the situation, that there is no reason to suspect a crime,” says Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the baby did not have to wait for the authorities alone, but someone was watching until the authorities arrived. Moilanen does not know whether the baby continued to sleep the whole time.

The Kosmos festival has been organized in the village of Ristiinan, which is now part of Mikkeli, since 2014. The festival was held on the shore of a lake called Ylä-Kuomio in the middle of a forest.

Correction 7/24/2023 at 6:25 p.m.: In the citation of the case, the police said that they handled the matter together with the children’s parents. In reality, it is about the parents of one child.

