Festivals | The audience of the Himos winter festival complains about the bad arrangements, Sanni canceled his performance

The organizer admits that he has not paid the advance payments for Sanni's performance fee.

Today the Himos Winterfest event organized at Jämsä Himos over the weekend has not gone as well as possible. The public was unable to enter the event at the announced time on Friday evening, and those present have reported on social media about the organizers' poor communication.

One of the main performers of the festival Sanni announced on Friday evening that he had to cancel his performance at Himos Winterfest.

“Recently, it has become apparent that the organizer of the event is not able to comply with the terms of the performance contract so that the gig can be carried out,” said the announcement published on Sanni's Instagram profile.

Sanni was supposed to perform at the festival on Saturday in the early evening.

Festival announced Saturday after noon on his Instagram profilethat Sanni's gig was canceled due to missing advance payments from the event organizer.

In their Instagram comment, the organizers also place responsibility on Himos Lomat Oy, which runs the Himos resort, which, according to Winterfest, has failed to pay Winterfest's accounts for last year's festival.

On Instagram, the organizers' explanation has not been understood by the customers' comments.

“For the second year in a row, serious problems in the arrangements and the responsibility is put on another company.”

“My God now!! No sane company blames its own problems on others! Take responsibility for your own affairs!”

Lust Customers who bought tickets on Winterfest's Instagram profile have complained that the exchange of tickets for wristbands was delayed on Friday afternoon. The audience was waiting to get in even when the first performers were to start.

In the feedback, there is also a complaint about the lack of the promised narik.

The festival area is at the foot of the Himos ski slopes, and the gigs are on outdoor stages. The program of the event includes several of Finland's most popular artists, such as Isac Elliot, Lauri Haav, Abreu, Ibe and Mikael Gabriel.

HS reached out to the festival organizer Kim Riuttamäki on Saturday morning by phone, but he said he was in a staff meeting and would call back after the meeting was over. Riuttamäki has not responded to HS's contacts since then.

Riuttamäki is a 23-year-old entrepreneur who, among other things, is the CEO of the Tampere-based Rullis ice cream kiosk company and the Vola events company that organizes events.

Himos Winterfest is being organized now for the second time. Winterfest has a different organizer than the Himos midsummer festival.

