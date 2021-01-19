Festivals Tampere Rockfest Festival believes in a virus-free summer: Scorpions, Nightwish and Megadeth will perform in Ratina in June

Originally, Rockfest was to be held in Tampere’s new performance area on the Särkänniemi event beach, but at the last minute the location changed to the Ratina area.

Although the coronavirus is rife in the world, at least in Tampere it is believed to be virus-free until June. The first major music festival in the Finnish festival summer would be the opening of Rockfest, which announced its upcoming performers on Tuesday morning.

In Tampere, the Ratina Stadium and the Ratinanniemi Festival Park feature a German hard rock legend, the Scorpions, known for their great ballads.

Released last year Human. : II: Nature. Nightwish will perform his first gig related to the album in Ratina. The band recently underwent a caller change as the band’s bassist Marko Hietala announced his departure from the band.

In addition, the festival will feature the Swedish heavy band Sabaton as well as heavy veterans Megadeth and Helloween.

In addition to Nightwish, Finnish bands include Amorphis, Battle Beast, Stami1na, Mokoma and Sonata Artctica.

Rockfest will be held from 10 to 12. June.

Originally Rockfest was to be held in Tampere’s new performance area in Santalahti, or Särkänniemi’s event beach. Previously, the festival has been held in Vantaa and Hyvinkää.

In Santalahti, however, the problem was the gas station’s valve station, the safety limit of which turned out to be much higher than expected. The 25-meter safety limit affected public exit routes in the area and shrank the crowd to 10,000. The needs of Rockfest would be almost threefold, 25,000 celebrants.

Therefore, it was decided to move the event at a fast pace to Ratina.

Last year, the incident had to be canceled due to a coronavirus. At that time, the main performers were to include Iron Maiden, among others.

“Now we just hope that together we can rejoice in what we have been for more than a year, except for a live experience with all the senses,” says Nelonen Media Live’s promoter. Timo Isomäki in the festival bulletin.

Rockfest is organized by Nelonen Media Live, which belongs to the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.