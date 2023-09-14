Festivals | Sata-Häme Soi, organized 51 times, files for bankruptcy

Sata-Häme Soi is known, among other things, for the Golden Accordion competition. The festival was organized 51 times in Ikaalis.

Sata-Häme Soi ry’s board has filed for bankruptcy of the association in the district court of Pirkanmaa on September 13. The matter is explained in the association’s bulletin. The reason for the bankruptcy is said to be that the association’s assets are not enough to cover the debts.

According to the release, even in 2019, the association got a good result, when the festival was made almost 100% with manual labor due to previous financial difficulties. Then came two corona summers, after which the event was no longer attended.

According to the release, changes should have been made to the program of the festival organized in Ikaalis earlier to better serve today’s audience.

However, according to the release, when the income, such as grants, ran out, the overhead costs of the arrangements rose considerably. “The city of Ikaalinte has supported the event for decades. However, the city will no longer cover the association’s loss with additional funds,” says the announcement.

“The board of Sata-Häme Soi ry is sorry for all the disappointments and losses that the situation causes to long-term and close partners, service providers, performers, artists and party supporters.”

Festival was already on the verge of bankruptcy in 2018but the city of the Ikaalites saved it by investing a total of 100,000 euros in Sata-Häme Soi. The city also granted payment time for a loan of 64,000 euros that had been granted to the association. In 2019, the economy was again slightly positive.

The Sata-Häme Soi festival focused on accordion music was organized 51 times. The fiftieth year of the festival was celebrated in 2022. The festival is known, among other things, for the Golden Accordion competition. The competition was also shown on television.

