Festivals | Radiohead-based band The Smile canceled their gig at the Flow festival

The band had to cancel their entire August tour in Europe.

12.7. 18:28 | Updated 12.7. 19:37

British The Smile band has canceled their performance at the Flow festival. The band announced the cancellation on social media.

The band says the reason is the guitarist by Jonny Greenwood serious illness. Greenwood is said to have been hospitalized due to an infection, and due to the healing process, the entire European tour in August will have to be canceled.

The Smile is made up of Radiohead’s singer Thom Yorke and guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood and jazz drummer Tom Skinner. The band combines elements from post-punk, progressive rock as well as jazz and funk.

The rock band Radiohead, which has had a career spanning several decades, has performed in Finland only once, in 1995 during the Helsinki festival weeks. For The Smile, the August gig would have been the first in Finland.

The Flow festival takes place from 9th to 11th. August. The Smile was scheduled to perform on the Silver Arena stage at Flow Sunday at 8 p.m.