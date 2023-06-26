Festivals | Puistoblues offsets its carbon footprint by paying for the planting of hundreds of trees in Indonesia

Järvenpää’s Puistoblues paid for planting more than 400 trees.

Järvenpää Puistoblues offsets its carbon footprint by paying for the planting of hundreds of trees in Indonesia. The festival tells about it in its announcement.

Puistoblues has implemented the planting of 425 mangrove trees on the island of Natuna in Indonesia with the help of the Finnish company TreebuddyEarth.

The climate campaign has been implemented in such a way that the price of the Puistoblues Lounge ticket has included the planting of one tree.

One mangrove tree binds approximately 0.3 tons of carbon in 25 years. The 425 mangroves of Puistoblues therefore sequester more than 120 tons of carbon, which is more than the estimated CO2 effects of the festival itself.

Järvenpää Park Blues starts on June 28 and ends on July 2.

