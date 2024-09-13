Festivals | Pori Jazz is for sale

Festivals|According to the chairman of the board of Pori Jazz 66 ry, the festival has many options.

Pori

Pori The Jazz festival is currently looking for a partner with the intention of selling. Chairman of the board of Pori Jazz 66 ry, which organizes the festival Timo Santavuo confirms that the information obtained by the delivery is correct.

“Nets have been thrown into the water and there are different lines of investigation. We don’t dispute that. And there’s no denying that either,” Santavuo says.