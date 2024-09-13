Friday, September 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Festivals | Pori Jazz is for sale

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Festivals | Pori Jazz is for sale
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the chairman of the board of Pori Jazz 66 ry, the festival has many options.

Pori

Pori The Jazz festival is currently looking for a partner with the intention of selling. Chairman of the board of Pori Jazz 66 ry, which organizes the festival Timo Santavuo confirms that the information obtained by the delivery is correct.

“Nets have been thrown into the water and there are different lines of investigation. We don’t dispute that. And there’s no denying that either,” Santavuo says.

#Festivals #Pori #Jazz #sale

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]