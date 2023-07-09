Festivals | Police busy: Ruissalo bridge had to be temporarily closed, dozens of drug fines handed out at the festival

Along with other festival rushes, the police had to temporarily close the Ruissalo bridge on the night before Sunday when the festival audience congested the traffic.

The weekend the festivals Ruisrock and Pori Jazz have kept the police busy, reports from the Southwestern Finland police show. The police’s surveillance duties have resulted in, among other things, assaults and drug violations.

At Ruisrock in Turku and Pori Jazz in Pori, there have been a total of tens of thousands of people on the weekend. The three-day Ruisrock ends on Sunday, but Pori Jazz continues until July 15.

Sunday the other night after two, the police had to completely close the Ruissalo bridge near the Ruisrock festival area to motor vehicles for about 45 minutes. The exceptional situation was caused by the fact that the audience of the last performer of Ruisrock’s Niittylava left at the same time after the performance, severely congesting the narrow passageways of Ruissalo.

The police also restricted the traffic of the Pukinsalmi shipping lane near Kansanpuisto and monitored the restriction with the Border Guard.

Otherwise, the police informed Ruisrock that Friday and Saturday went as expected. The police have filed criminal reports for six assaults and fined one for mild assault and one for resisting a law enforcement officer. In addition, one criminal report has been filed for drunk driving.

The two of you during the day, the police have issued 45 fines for drug use offenses in Ruisrock. In addition, one person is suspected of a drug offence.

In Pori Jazz, supervision has been focused on the use of substances by young people, and 15 child protection reports have been registered in Pori. Also in Pori, one person is suspected of a drug crime.

The police say in their press release that the quality of the seized narcotic substances has shown “the whole spectrum of chemistry”. More than usual use of recreational gas has also been observed over the weekend.

Southwest Finland according to the police, in addition to the festival rush, the police had about 700 alarm tasks.

The police were busy with, among other things, a family dispute in Pori the night before Saturday and the robbery of an R-kiosk in Rauma on Saturday morning. In Turku, the Raunistula pharmacy was broken into the night before Sunday, and a protest was organized at the consulate of the Russian Federation on Sunday.