Festivals Participants in the nightmare Fyre Festival received thousands of dollars in compensation

The Fyre Festival in the Bahamas in the spring of 2017 was meant to be a “networking event” for young and rich. The event was everything else.

In People who attended the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival will receive thousands of euros in compensation, the New York Bankruptcy Court ruled on Thursday. It tells about this, among other things The New York Times and The Guardian.

The 277 festival ticket holders will each receive $ 7,220, or more than € 6,000 in compensation.

In the Bahamas the Fyre Festival in spring 2017 was meant to be a “networking event” for young and rich.

The event was spectacularly advertised: luxury festivals were supposed to be able to party with well-known top models such as Bella Hadidin, and on the artist list promised gigs from Majos Lazer, Blink 182 and Migos, among others. Public figures such as top athletes and social media stars had to be present in large numbers. Chefs familiar from TV had to feed the festival people with gourmet meals.

Ticket prices range from $ 1,000 to $ 12,000. Thousands of tickets were reportedly sold.

Festivals didn’t quite deliver on their promises.

First, Blink 182 canceled their gig just a day before it started. The reason, according to the band, was bad gig arrangements. After that, images of shocked festival guests began to spread on social media. Gourmet food turned out to be cheese bread, luxury accommodation meant emergency tent accommodation, and not even enough drinking water for everyone.

Gourmet food did not quite meet the expectations of the festival people.­

Eventually, the entire festival was canceled before it even had time to begin.

Also HS followed the chaotic event and its aftermath in several stories.

Soon after the incident, the first of several lawsuits was filed. The organizers were accused of fraud, among other things. In 2018, Fire’s chief organizer, businessman Billy McFarland, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $ 5 million in compensation to two festival participants who had spent about $ 13,000 on a VIP festival package.

William “Billy” McFarland was sentenced in 2011 to six months in prison.­

The amount of compensation decided on Thursday may still change, however Ben Meiselas, the lawyer representing the ticket purchasers, was pleased that the case had finally been settled.

“Billy [McFarland] were passed to the castle, ticket buyers get their money back, and after all, entertaining documentaries have been produced for all this, ”Meiselas said, according to The New York Times.

In 2019, two documentaries were released about the Fyre Festival, one produced by Hulu and the other by rival Netflix.

“McFarland, [toisella pääjärjestäjällä ja räppärillä] And Rulella and [Fyren markkinointipäällikkö Grant] Margolinilla there were only infinitely high hopes based on the documentary. At least for McFarland, it seems strongly that in addition to (or instead of) blind faith, it was a pure desire to deceive people. “Losers,” as McFarland himself is heard in the documentary, are said in the early stages of event planning, “wrote Nyt.fi’s reporter Juuso Määttänen In an article on the Netflix document.

Read more: Netflix Novelty Document Reveals Ugly Truth About Fyre Festival, One of the Biggest Scams of 2010 – People Believed in Sheer Lie to the End