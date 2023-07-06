Festivals | Member of Parliament Mäenpää asked the police to investigate his removal from the Province – He was partying with his wife

The member of parliament feels that his freedom of speech has been violated.

Congressman Juha Mäenpää (ps) filed an investigation request with the Ostrobothnia police on Thursday afternoon about the situation in which he was removed from Provinssi Seinäjoki last Saturday.

Mäenpää feels that his freedom of speech was violated when the provincial orderlies announced that his invitation had been canceled and escorted him out of the area. He was at the festival with his wife, for the invitation of the Province was an avec invitation.

The reason was in the column, which he wrote earlier. Its title was “The poisoning of children’s minds must be stopped”.

“I would not like to request an investigation into the festivals of my home province, but due to the activities of the Province, I have to think about the future of my own freedom of opinion,” Mäenpää says to HS.

He says that making a request for an investigation is embarrassing, but he also says that he has received a lot of encouraging feedback, in which the Province’s actions have been called a gross attack against parliamentarism.

“My freedom of speech is not limited here, but when I have used it, my participation in the festival is limited,” says Mäenpää.

Provincial CEO Marko Kivelä said earlier that the reason for the removal from the area was a column written by Mäenpää for Ilkka-Pohjalainen, in which he criticized the information related to gender diversity in the Board of Education.

Mäenpää says that he heard that someone else has also recently made a request for an investigation into the same matter to the police, which surprised him. That is why Mäenpää wanted to make his own request.

He also says that he is currently considering whether he can go to Ruisrock, which takes place this weekend.

“I haven’t even received an invitation there and I’m not going, but I’m not sure if I’m welcome even as a paying customer.”

The investigation request was reported earlier