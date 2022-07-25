Festivals | Little Simz cancels his appearance at the Flow festival, another rapper Goldlink replaces him

Little Simz’s appearance is canceled due to the filming of the Netflix series.

British rapper Little Simz cancels his performance at the Flow festival. The festival announced the matter on Monday.

The cancellation of the gig is due to Simz’s Netflix series ie Top Boy about the changed schedules of the filming.

At the same time, Flow announced that an American rapper has been added to Sunday’s program Goldlink gig. He is especially known for the 2017 hit Crew.

Also Finnish Chisun the gig has been added to the festival’s Sunday program.

Sunday the repertoire has also been completed by domestic experimental and electronic music figures Antti Tolvin and AT/PT by Pink Twins.

Indian-born multi-instrumentalist and synthesizer music maker Arushi Jain the performance, on the other hand, has been canceled due to visa problems.

The Flow festival will take place in Suvilahti, Helsinki, from the 12th to the 14th. August. The headliners are Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.