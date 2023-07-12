Festivals | Kaustinen’s record was broken even before the start of the festival, preparations are being made for an increase in the number of visitors

Performers from 20 countries come to Kaustine, there are about 600 groups in total.

10.7. 15:19 | Updated 9:11 a.m

Nordic the biggest folk music event Kaustinen Folk Music Festival starts on Monday, July 10, now for the 56th time.

The festival set a record even before the initial fanfare, as more players than ever before have signed up for the event, a total of more than 5,000 musicians, dancers and singers.

In Kaustinen, Pelimanni refers to performers who have their own gigs around the event area during the event. In return, they get to hear other concerts for free.

In general, the event has prepared for the fact that this year the number of visitors will increase compared to last year. At that time, there were more than 43,000 visits during the week.

“However, last year there was still caution due to the pandemic, but now we see that there are clearly more players coming than before – more than 5,000 is about 25 percent more than in 2019,” says the executive director Valtteri Valo in the bulletin.

Performers come to Kaustinen from 20 countries, there are about 600 groups in total.

Monday the free opening day is full of domestic and international programs until the night. At the opening party, the 60-year-old Kaustinen Hääkuoro and Kaustinen’s own players, dancers, and young Näppärei will perform, among others.

On Monday, the new champion players were named: Anita Kaustinenharmonium (Halsua), Patrik Weckmanviolin (Espoo), Juhani Lautamajafolk song (Seinäjoki) and Aimo Hentinen, folk dance (Hollola). The award has been awarded to 161 players since 1970.

The Folk Music Institute’s Konsta Jylhä competition, which this year is aimed at small ensembles, also starts on Monday.

The bands Aino & Miihkali (Nummi-Pusula), Duo Murpat (Helsinki), Enkel (Alavus-Alahärmä-Helsinki), Figelit (Helsinki), Fiulittaret (Veteli), Folk Band Thalamus (Päijät-Häme), Nooli ( Helsinki-Espoo-Kaustinen), Olkkari-trio (Helsinki), Teija Niku & Juha Kujanpää (Helsinki) and Tulikettu (Kuopio).

Night positions last-minute festival-goers can be a bit difficult to find. The festival organization says that all accommodation places in Kaustinen are full.

However, there are still non-electric caravan spaces available in the field next to the campsite, and there is always a place for a small tent. There are also some places to stay in Kokkola and its surroundings.

The theme of the event this year is peace. Central Finland is celebrated as this year’s province. The festival continues until Sunday, July 16.

Correction July 12, 2023 at 9:11 a.m.: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the story, the festival will not continue until Sunday July 17, but until Sunday July 16.

​​​​​​​