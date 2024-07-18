Festivals | Käärijä opened the Tikkurila Festival celebrating its tenth anniversary – the police are preparing for a busy weekend

Festivals|Finnish music will be playing in Vantaa this weekend, when the Tikkurila Festival starts on Thursday. The police are preparing for the festival weekend with extra resources.

Tikkurila The festival will take place this summer for the tenth time. The event ended on Thursday afternoon Wrapper. Fresh Finnish music in Vantaa’s Hiekkaharju until Saturday, although only for adults.

Last year, around 30,000 people visited the festival.

In addition to Käärijä, this year’s lineup includes Apulanta, Kuumaa and Jenni Vartiainen.

A festival production manager of Nelonen Media Live, the organizer Hanna Kaukoniemi says that the festival is expected to have the same number of visitors this year as in previous years: 10,000 per one festival day. The festival organizers are satisfied with the number of tickets sold.

Kaukoniemi points out that this year, the festival has already been banned for the second time from under 18s. The purpose behind the restriction is to make the services run smoothly.

“The number of minors at festivals has been really small in the past. Now traveling in the area is smoother, since the drinking areas have not been demarcated separately”, states Kaukoniemi.

According to Kaukoniemi, the year of celebration has brought birthday buns, a container disco, a personalization station and 10-year beers to the festival area.

Eastern Uusimaa for the police, the festival weekend is reflected in increased enforcement resources and probably also a small jump in the number of tasks.

“There will be some arrests caused by intoxicants and small fights, as well as prohibited objects and substances”, predicts the inspector Jere Pääkkönen.

Pääkkönen says that the police have concentrated drug control in the Tikkurila area during the festival. He urges festival-goers to think about what substances they try to bring with them to the festival.

However, according to Pääkkönen, the Tikkurila Festival has generally been quite peaceful considering the number of visitors and the central location.

“But when 10,000 visitors are expected per day, it will increase the police’s duties.”

Mixed the police and the festival organizer urge visitors to arrive by public transport, by bicycle or on foot.

During and partly after the festivals, traffic takes detours around the Hiekkaharju sports park. Urheilutie is closed to vehicular traffic until Monday between Valkoinenlähtentie and Vesijøndtie, and Vesijøndtie is closed to traffic and through traffic until Wednesday.

In addition, Valkoinenlähteentie between Vehnätie and Jokiniementie is closed to vehicle traffic on festival days from ten in the evening to one in the morning. However, public transport, emergency vehicles and the festival’s taxi partners can also travel in the area between then and there.

Tikkurila The festival is not the only round celebration this year, as the city of Vantaa is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Cultural manager of the city of Vantaa Reeli Karimäki according to the festival arrangements have gone seamlessly and happily between the birthday heroes.

“We are very happy that we have had such a great event for us. Let’s be in the festive spirit for the city too!” Karimäki rejoices.

Nelonen Media Live and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the Sanoma Group.