Festivals | “I want to control how I’m viewed” – the Helsinki Photographer’s self-portrait gained iconic status

The heat glows of the structures of the ancient amphitheater. Arles, a historic city of 50,000 inhabitants, has the largest number of remains from the Roman Empire outside of Rome itself.

Every year this small town in the south of France is filled with an international art crowd that participates in the Les Recontres d’Arles photography festival. And when the overcrowded train that left Paris on the second of July empties out at the local train station, no one’s attention is on the ancient remains but on the same photograph.

It’s everywhere: on wall-sized advertisements, coffee cups sold in the museum shop, trays, postcards and pins. In the picture, a woman dressed in a red wig, yellow shirt, pink tights, skirt and high heels sits in a funny position, leans on her knees and looks down. There is a tennis ball on the floor next to it.

The fact that the photographer from Helsinki Emma Sarpaniemi self portrait Self-portrait as Cindy (2022) ended up on the poster of Europe’s most important photography festival and, with that, became a productized icon, was a surprise for the artist.

Emma Sarpaniemi in Arles.

“Embarrassing”, says Sarpaniemi, whistling on the terrace. Next to it stands the Eglise Sainte-Anne Catholic Church, where one of the main exhibitions of this year’s festival, showcasing Nordic photographic art, is on display. Sösterskap. The Norwegian name translates into Finnish sisterhood.

Sarpaniemi has works from picture series included in the exhibition Two Ways to Carry a Cauliflower and When then Sun goes down We see Lemons. The pictures in the first mentioned series are self-portraits, the latter are group portraits of the artist and his close friends. For Sarpaniemi, friends are like sisters, part of a chosen family. The gentle pictures, playing on the border of naivety, explore friendship, intimacy and femininity.

Emma Sarpaniemi’s work Self-portrait as Cindy (2022).

“When I was young, I had a stereotypical idea of ​​femininity. It was really difficult to settle into the given frames. Through photography, I have found freedom in self-expression. I want to control how I am viewed,” says Sarpaniemi.

Self-portraits made by men and women differ from each other in their starting point. Before, only men had power and money, freedom to travel and get an education.

Women had no business attending art schools before the 19th century. Men decided on the conditions under which women were included in the art world. Throughout, the institutions of art history have supported men, while for women the support network has formed from mutual friendship. That’s what Sarpaniemi depicts in his group portraits.

Sarpaniemi has taken group photos, for example, with her roommates during her studies.

Everything began, when Sarpaniemi, while studying in Holland, took pictures together with his roommate at the time. The roommates had only known each other for a couple of months, but filming deepened the relationship.

“I’m interested in the exchange of emotions, and what happens between the photographer and the photographed,” says Sarpaniemi.

The artist plans his picture carefully. Chooses clothes, thinks about poses, makes preliminary drawings. Usually everything starts with a name that pops into your head. Self-portrait as a french toastI must make such a picture.

However, the process was different for the picture that ended up on the Arles poster. A reference to the American artist known for his wig-headed, performative pictures to Cindy Sherman (b. 1954) was born afterwards.

Emma Sarpaniemi plans her image carefully in advance.

Emma Sarpaniemi’s work usually starts with coming up with the name of the work.

Mistral wind while blowing in the central square of Arles, Sarpaniemi regrets that the suitcase that was in the hold has been left on the layover in Munich.

Clothes are clearly important to Sarpaniemi. His art flirts with fashion and vintage aesthetics. However, the images do not remain on the surface level, but communicate deeper themes ranging from the right to self-determination to gender fluidity, i.e. the fact that gender dissolves socially and is therefore not limited to the binary male-female division.

“ “The welfare state model has now been built for a hundred years, and now it is being dismantled.”

Gender diversity is one of many Sösterskap– about the sub-themes of the exhibition. The group exhibition created as a collaboration between several different curators deals with the Nordic welfare state from the perspective of intersectional feminism. Behind the idea are the director of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger and curator of Moderna Museet Anna Tellgren.

From Finns is included along with Sarpaniemi Download Suomenrinne (1995), Raakel Kuukka (1955–2022) and his children, Yes-known by the stage name Amare Kuukka (b. 1996). Their works deal with colonialism and ethnicity.

Themes about motherhood, family life, work, and violence also come to the fore. All 18 artists in the exhibition are non-male. It’s a breath of fresh air at a festival that has often been criticized for being male-oriented. The Nordic countries, on the other hand, have been pioneers in equality issues.

“Yes, we have been. When you read shocking news from your home country while you’re here, you think, hell – this welfare state model has been built for a hundred years, and now it’s being dismantled. It’s a shame and sad,” says Rastenberger, referring to the new government program.

“The dark side of the welfare state is when social structures become such that they only protect well-to-do people.”

The Søsterskap exhibition is on display in an old Catholic church in a central location in Arles.

Raakel Kuukka and Amare Kuukka’s works in Arles.

Download Suomenrinne’s works in Arles.

Feminism and the Nordic welfare state are connected, as both strive for a better world by improving the position of people in a weaker position.

According to Rastenberger, the welfare state has enabled strong female photographers to grow in Finland for several generations. Women have been able to both have a family and make art.

in Søsterskap together with Raakel Kuukka, the pioneer generation is represented by a Finnish-Swedish Tuija Lindström (1950– 2017).

“With them, today’s younger creators get to do exactly what they do with sovereignty.”

Søsterskap, Les Recontres d’Arles. Open 24.9. until.

This is why the self-portraits of Finnish women are of interest to the world

A millennium photographer in turn Elina Brotherus rose to international fame with his self-portraits. Twenty years later, the staged self-portrait made by Finnish women is once again in great demand.

The photographer known for his vulgar, infamously funny self-portraits opened at the end of April at MoMan PS1 in New York Iiu Susiraja show A style called a dead fish. He is the first Finn to have a solo exhibition in a prestigious museum.

There is also a new generation of artists on the rise Emma Sarpaniemiwhose work has been featured in several major photography events this year, currently at the Les Recontres d’Arles photography festival in France.

Susiraja and Sarpaniemi working has a lot in common. The images are often created from accessories and objects found at flea markets. The filming location is home. by Virginia Woolf the metaphor of one’s own room as a prerequisite for creative work for women is therefore still true.

In addition to concrete prerequisites, Woolf (1882–1941) has written about cultural continuity, that is, that every work of art always interacts with art history. Self-portrait’s deepest merit is not in its personality, but in the fact that the work lives on in others. The photographs of Sarpaniemi and Susiraja are placed in the centuries-long continuum of women’s self-portraits.

The first known painted self-portraits of women are from the 16th century. The earliest self-portraits of women made with a camera are by Kate Matthews a self-portrait from 1900. In the picture, Matthews (1870–1956) is smiling next to his big box camera. Emma Sarpaniemi also brings her camera and wire trigger to her pictures. Showing the tool symbolizes taking power into one’s own hands.

When looking at older painted self-portraits, one can notice that women present themselves in a more restrained, less ostentatious light than men. A certain requirement of good behavior is attached to femininity. In their pictures, Sarpaniemi and Susirajat rebelled against it. Play is allowed.

It’s no wonder, that these images are now speaking to people across borders. The 1990s fashion idealizing thinness is making a comeback, and social media is filled with similar generic pictures of scantily clad women.

Against them, the photographs of Sarpaniemi and Susiraja remind us that femininity and femininity do not have to be defined by patriarchy. There are other ways to live, be and describe yourself.

