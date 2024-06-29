Festivals | Friday’s headliner divided opinions, but Tuska’s atmosphere deserves incense

Festivals|The first day of the Tuska festival was celebrated with a startling toast. The atmosphere of the festival was once again unparalleled, and the gigs offered a wide variety of humor folk to dark melodic black metal.

Violently ballers moshav in their corpsepaints, shyly dancing, confused, slightly awkwardly spinning their legs and bravely stomping the ground. All of this was visible when Pendulum from Perth, Australia ended Tuska’s Friday, the first day of the festival.

