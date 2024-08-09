Festivals | Flow started in Suvilahti – Glitter and Palestinian flags were visible in the festival attire

Festivals|The Flow festival started at its traditional location in Suvilahti on Friday afternoon. Palestinian flags could be seen among the mesh shirts and glitter.

by Jesse Markin Sunshine-song was as suitable for Friday afternoon as the Flow festival in Suvilahti. The event celebrating its twentieth anniversary started on a warm note.

Flow has been organized in Suvilahti’s old power plant area since 2007. It has already announced for a couple of years that it will say goodbye to the current venue, but the party will be held in the same location at least next year.

During the weekend, the festival will perform, for example Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Fred Again, AuroraVAT and Pulp.

Maria Tiger pictures her friend Jasmin Rautelin. The outfits for the weekend have been thought out in advance. Miriam Bryant and Raye were the most interesting on Friday, and Fred Again on Saturday.

Heidi Halttunen (left) and Rita Hedman came to the Flow festival for the second time. Hedman says that he literally thought “go with the flow” when it came to his outfit. The two were most looking forward to Halsey’s gig.

“I wore what was in the closet. I love party dressing,” says Rita Hedman, who found a knitted sleeveless garment at an online flea market.

This year too, Flow has a rich selection of food and drinks.

The public sat in the Flow area on Friday afternoon.

Yana Dmitrieva went to get a flower decoration on her face from the Finnair point. Finnair is a partner of the Flow festival.

Marko Fali last visited Flow ten years ago. Meri Aalto got him attracted again now. Both are especially looking forward to Raye’s gig. “It’s annoying that there is pressure to dress up at festivals. Everyone should dress the way they want,” says Fali. Aalto thinks it’s wonderful that at festivals, the restrained dress of Finns becomes more diverse.

Isac Elliot divided his audience into two parts and shouted them a race. Which one was right and which one was left, the audience wasn’t quite sure, but there was a sound.

Hoang Dinh and Meriwan Hassan are long-time Flow visitors. The accessories were fans, which could be used to cool down the Friday evening heat.