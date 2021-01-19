Festivals Festivals have rarely insured their events in the event of a pandemic, and now it’s too late: “No insurance has been taken out for situations where damage happens to everyone at the same time”

Domestic event organizers and festivals have rarely insured their events in the event of an epidemic. Now it is no longer possible to get such insurance.

Finns event organizers have been living in times of shocking uncertainty for almost a year now.

Few festival organizers have insured their event in the event of an epidemic or pandemic, although cancellation of events can cause substantial financial losses.

Now such insurance is no longer available on the market.

Flow Festival spokesman Susanna Hulkkonen says that the event takes out cancellation insurance for a fixed term annually. Insurance for the event of 2021 has not yet been taken out.

“However, it is expected that cancellation insurance will not compensate for changes or cancellations due to the epidemic, as this was already the case for the cancellation in 2020,” says Hulkkonen.

The Flow Festival already announced in May last year that the festival will move to August 2021. Tickets purchased for 2020 will go to the festival this year as such.

“We are preparing for the festival next August, even though the pandemic and vaccine situation are alive. We are actively monitoring the situation and we are also in constant contact with other festivals, events and advocacy organizations from the coming summer of events, ”says Hulkkonen.

Province and CEO of the Fullsteam Agency, which hosts the Sideways Festival Tuomo Tähtinen says that they have tried different insurance models with both Finnish and foreign insurance companies over the years. However, he does not want to tell in more detail about the current insurance situation.

“We monitor the development of the situation and prepare our events as normally as possible during this time. Ticket sales have been brisk, so clearly people are looking forward to the summer festival season. We are following the news about vaccinations in particular and we are optimistic that a return to the most normal could take place in the coming months. ”

The organizers of the festivals are silent about what kind of agreements are being made with the artists now. However, it is likely that the uncertainty of the organizers will move forward into the artists ’contracts.

“Artist contracts are subject to professional secrecy and are case-specific, so there is no single answer to when aristocracy can be canceled without financial loss,” says Hulkkonen of the Flow Festival.

Also CEO of Pori Jazz Miika Ranne and Executive Director of Ilosaarirock Niina Hattunen report that festivals do not have insurance to compensate for cancellations due to a corona pandemic.

“We assume that Pori Jazz will be held in the summer and people will have access to live music. Cultural events are clearly needed. Fortunately, there is still time for summer, ”says Ranne.

The cancellation of Ilosaarirock last summer caused a large loss of income, and the insurance company did not respond.

“The loss was offset by the EUR 400,000 Korona grant granted by the Ministry of Education and Culture, as well as the development projects of the Ely Center and North Karelia,” says Hattunen.

In December, Ilosaarirock announced its first performer mortgages. Among other things on the list is a veteran of British pop, who has become known as the leading figure of the band Oasis Liam Gallagher. About one-fifth of those who bought a ticket to Ilosaarirock in 2020 returned their tickets, but four out of five carried their tickets to 2021. According to Miika Rante the proportions are roughly the same also for Pori Jazz.

“This year’s ticket sales have been brisk, despite the situation,” says Niina Hattunen of Ilosaarirock.

Comprehensive insurance has not always helped in a corona situation either. There have been cases around the world where even “all-cause” cancellation insurance has not replaced cancellation due to a coronary pandemic.

Financial magazine Forbes wrote last spring from the French metal festival Hellfest, which got into disputes with its insurance company because it did not reimburse the costs of cancellation even though the festival had taken out expensive, “all-exceptional” insurance.

Among other things, he is the CEO of Nelonen Media Live, which organizes the Rockfest event Anssi Nevalainen says, according to his data, there is not even epidemic or pandemic comprehensive insurance coverage available on the market.

“The entire event industry is certainly looking forward to mass vaccinations being launched on a rapid schedule and its effects soon to be felt.”

Insurance- and Financial Advisor, Finen’s senior attorney Harri Isokoski confirms Nevalainen’s view: at present, there is no insurance to compensate for the cancellation caused by the epidemic.

“As a tailor-made contract, pandemic insurance could have been obtained before the crown, but at the moment such is certainly impossible. The risk is too great. ”

Isokoski thinks that, based on old agreements, compensation has also been paid in Finland. Fine has no precedents for insurance disputes between event organizers.

“When international artists are attached to festivals or even art exhibitions, it’s often the work of the years. If insurance has been taken out, the contracts are likely to have been concluded in good time. ”

Isokoski reminds that insurance is also a business, and organizing events is really risky at the moment.

“It’s very hard to imagine that pandemic insurance would now be sold to anyone at any reasonable price. Of course, this feels bad, the cultural sector is very cramped at the moment, ”says Isokoski.

Helsinki Messages said earlier todaythat the insurance company Pohjola is terminating the epidemic interruption protection from its corporate customers. He was the first to report on the matter Future of the countryside.

Head of Communications at Lähi-Tapiola Insurance Company Kyösti Knuuttila says that epidemic insurance is named misleadingly misleading, as insurance has never been taken out in case the damage happens to everyone at once.

“Epidemic insurance has been created for situations where, for example, Salmonella spreads in one restaurant so that the damage caused by it must be compensated. But the underlying assumption is that this happens to one restaurant in a thousand at a time, ”Knuuttila says.

Middle Tapiola expert Lari-Pekka Kyllönen says that they have events insured with interruption insurance, which covers damage if the interruption is caused by, for example, a fire, power failure or weather conditions, for example.

“Such insurance is always tailor-made, so there are differences in terms. Restrictions imposed by society to prevent the spread of the corona do not constitute damage to property and, consequently, the financial loss resulting therefrom cannot be compensated by interruption insurance. ‘

