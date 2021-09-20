Festivals Fado singer Carminho and saxophonist Joe Lovano perform at the April Jazz postponed to October

This year, the event will feature both live concerts and online content.

Finland one of the largest jazz festivals, April Jazz, is held this year exceptionally in October.

April Jazz will be held from 27 to 31 October at the Espoo Cultural Center and the Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Emma.

Last year, due to the corona pandemic, the festival was exceptionally completely streamed. A hybrid festival with both live concerts and online content is in the offing this year.

The festival one of the main performers this year will be the Portuguese fado singer Carminho. With five albums and extensive concert tours, Carminho has developed into one of the most international artists in Portuguese music over the past decade. The singer, who focuses on traditional and contemporary Portuguese fado, is also known for crossing genre boundaries, such as performing Brazilian pop music.

American saxophonist Joe Lovano performed at a concert by jazz pianist McCoy Tyner at the Savoy Theater on March 19, 2012.

The other main performer at the event is a Grammy-winning U.S. tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano, who performs as a soloist with the Polish Marcin Wasilewski Trio.

The Finnish repertoire includes, for example, a pianist celebrating his 25-year career as an artist Lenni-Kalle Taipale. In addition, all five jazz-Emma candidates from 2020, ie the Jussi Lehtonen Quartet, Mortality, Riitta Paakki Quartet, Superposition and Verneri Pohjola. The Jazz-Emma Marathon will be held in Tapiolasali and Louhisali during one evening, on Friday, October 29.