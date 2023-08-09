Festivals | “Everything went wrong” – Helsinki’s free festival is delayed by weeks

The festival was last organized six years ago due to the delay in relocation permits. According to the festival spokesperson, everything went wrong with the permit matters.

in Helsinki the organized machine music festival will move from August 18 to the future.

The age-restricted and free Electronic Fields Festival organized in Maaherranpuisto in Viikki announces that due to delays in permits, the festival cannot be held on the planned date. Festival announcer Tom Lindblom describes that “everything went wrong” in the licensing matters.

“It seems that all Murphy’s Laws collided with this event,” says the festival spokesman Tom Lindblom.

Murphy’s Law is often summed up as anything that can go wrong, will.

Lindblom’s according to at least the processing of the event’s noise report has been delayed so that the event cannot be organized on the planned day. According to him, the reason for the delay is the reform of the permit system and the fact that the permits had “been lost” due to the holidays.

In addition, according to Lindblom, the festival has been treated in the permit process as a bigger event than it actually is. According to him, a few thousand visitors are expected for the event.

“The event started to be treated as if it were a Weekend festival. This equation resulted in permits not being obtained on time.”

Information the new festival date should be received within a couple of weeks.

If the new date extends beyond September, we will probably find an indoor space in eastern Helsinki where the festival could be held, says Lindblom.

The festival has been organized before in 2016 and 2017. The event features, among others, DeejaVu, Jaysic, J Fabric, KLASS, Kuokka, Lionis, MAXED, Mike Anthony, Mike, Eden, NickyB, Nikos, Samlight, Triple M, Walter Alan and Winning Team. Not all performers have been announced yet.

The festival is organized by the Mushroom Forest association.