Festivals | Drug crimes kept the police busy at Weekend Festivals

Festivals|The Kallio Block Party organized in Helsinki on Saturday also went smoothly.

Weekend The second day of the festival went mostly well from the police’s point of view. The police say that they have recorded around thirty crime reports in and around the event area in Espoo’s Vermo since Saturday.

Like Friday, Saturday did not cause any major police tasks. In the criminal reports, crimes involving the use of narcotics were highlighted.

During the evening, the number of drug use crimes increased compared to Friday night. The police also confiscated narcotics.

“Among those caught for drug use crimes, the number of first-timers stood out,” says the inspector Antti Mäki in the police bulletin.

The police of Länsi-Uusimaa monitored order and security in the festival area over the weekend with Helsinki police patrols and mounted police.

According to the organizers’ estimate, there were around 12,000 festival-goers at the venue on Saturday.

The Weekend Festival was organized on August 2-3.

in Helsinki According to the Helsinki police, the Kallio Block Party organized on Saturday was also peaceful.

“We had our own organization there. In my opinion, it has gone smoothly, nothing strange has happened”, said the inspector Jani Aunio on sunday night.